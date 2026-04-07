Keith Altham, Journalist And Broadcaster, Has Died: He Was 84

Keith Altham, a pioneering British music journalist, broadcaster, and publicist who helped shape the modern relationship between artists and the media, has died at the age of 84 after living with Parkinson’s disease.

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Altham died on March 29, 2026, per The Guardian.

He built his reputation in the 1960s as a writer for Fabulous magazine before joining the New Musical Express, where he became a prominent features editor. During that time, he interviewed many of the era’s most influential artists, including The Beatles, The Who, and Jimi Hendrix. Notably, he conducted Hendrix’s final interview in 1970, highlighting his close access to major figures in rock music.

Altham also played a behind-the-scenes role in shaping music history. He suggested the stage name “Reg Presley” for the Troggs’ lead singer and famously encouraged Hendrix to set fire to his guitar onstage, a stunt that became one of rock’s most iconic images.

Keith Altham Then Founded KA Publicity

In 1971, he shifted careers and founded KA Publicity, becoming one of Britain’s first and most influential rock publicists.

He represented a wide range of high-profile clients, including The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Slade, Status Quo, and Van Morrison. His experience as a journalist helped him bridge the gap between performers and the press, and colleagues credited him with understanding “what a story was” and how to tell it effectively.

Alongside his public relations work, Altham contributed to broadcasting. He appeared on BBC Radio 1 programs and later took part in television documentaries, maintaining a visible presence in music media beyond print journalism.

Friends and collaborators remembered him, “RIP my dear friend and thanks for everything you taught me.”

Born in Battersea, south London, Altham initially aspired to become a sports journalist before turning to music writing. He later chronicled his experiences in the book No More Mr Nice Guy!, which presented candid reflections on the industry and the personalities he encountered.

Altham is survived by his two children, three grandchildren, and his sister. His second wife, Adelaide, died in 2020.