Katy Perry’s Rep Issues Denial After Ruby Rose’s Sexual Assault Allegation

A rep of Katy Perry has issued a statement after actress Ruby Rose accused the pop star of sexually assaulting her nearly two decades ago.

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In the statement to Variety, Perry’s rep denied all claims made by Rose.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” the statement reads. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose recently alleged Perry assaulted her at a spice market when she was in her early 20s.

“She didn’t kiss me,” the actress explained. “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Rose then wrote, “After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person.”

Rose further stated that it took her almost two decades to say something publicly. “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

Although she initially said that she had no interest in filing a police report, Rose has backtracked. She shared that she spoke to law enforcement about the ordeal.

Ruby Rose and Katy Perry Previously Feuded Over “Swish Swish”

This isn’t the first time that Ruby Rose has gone after Katy Perry.

In 2017, Rose criticized Perry for her single “Swish Swish,” which was speculated to be about Perry’s feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit.. I mean ‘fetch’ happen,” Rose wrote.

She then stated, “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as a political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”

Rose later walked back her remarks towards Perry, stating that “being mean” did not suit her.