ruby-rose-accuses-katy-perry-of-sexual-assault

Actress Ruby Rose has accused mega popstar Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her while in Australia.

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The Orange Is the New Black alum made the allegation while commenting on Perry’s remarks about Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 performance.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose wrote. “Who gives a s— what she thinks.”

Rose then revealed more details about the incident. “She didn’t kiss me,” the actress noted. “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v—ina on my face until my eyes snapped open.”

The actress then noted that she projectile vomited on Perry.

“After it I threw up on her,” Rose continued. “I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret.”

Rose also pointed out, “But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by… everyone.”

The actress further pinpointed the time of the incident. “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes.”

“Thank you for seeing me,” she added.

Ruby Initially Said She Was Not Interested in Filing a Police Report Against Katy

Despite making the allegation, Ruby Rose initially stated she isn’t interested in filing a police report against Katy Perry.

When asked if she is planning to speak to law enforcement about the incident, Rose wrote, “Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men.”

She then wrote, “But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

However, Rose has seemingly about-faced her decision, stating she would speak to law enforcement after all. “Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated. I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try.”

I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I’m prepared for,” she added. “But I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready.”

Perry has not responded to the allegations.