Katy Perry’s Mother Running for Political Office

Mary Hudson, the mother of pop superstar Katy Perry, is officially running for a seat on Santa Barbara’s republican central committee.

According to PEOPLE, Hudson was recently spotted talking to locals at Pierre LaFond & Co Market in Montecito, California for a Veterans Day event. She was also gathering signatures to qualify for the 2024 ballot for the central committee role.

Hudson, who is a Pentecostal pastor, was joined by Adam McKaig, who is the founder of the nonprofit Adam’s Angeles. Hudson is vice president of the organization while her husband, Kieht, is a board member.

The media outlet also reported that Hudson has already filed her candidate paperwork. She has since qualified to appear on the March 2024 ballot. It was noted that the central committee members are responsible for promoting their party’s platform within the Santa Barbara community. They also show support for their party’s candidates in local elections.

While speaking to the DailyMail about her decision to run for the position, Hudson stated she wants to increase involvement. “We want to get the conservatives in there to make a difference.”

Katy Perry’s mother further criticized the current members of the Republica Central Committee by referring to them as “lackadaisical.”

Katy Perry Doesn’t Want to Shout Her Political Beliefs ‘From the Rooftops’

During an April 2017 interview with Vogue, Katy Perry spoke about why she’s not more outspoken when it comes to political beliefs. Perry was a driving force in Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign. She even performed at the Democratic National Convention and campaigned for the First Lady.

“I don’t think you have to shout it from the rooftops,” Perry stated about political views. “But I think you have to stand for something, and if you’re not standing for anything, you’re really just serving yourself, period, end of story.”

Katy Perry then spoke about the importance of having a voice. “If you have a voice, you have a responsibility to use it now, more than ever.”

While reflecting on the 2016 election, Perry admitted she was really disheartened for a while because the situation brought up a lot of trauma for her. “Misogyny and sexism were in my childhood: I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal. I felt like a little kid again being faced with a scary, controlling guy.”

Katy Perry also declared she’s grateful that young people now know the names of senators. “I think teenage girls are going to save the world! That age group just seems to be holding people accountable. They have a really strong voice—and a loud one.”