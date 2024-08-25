katy-perry-rocks-wild-snake-skin-outfit-at-album-party

Katy Perry slithered into a West Hollywood party in a jaw-dropping snakeskin-print outfit, celebrating the drop of her new album, 143. The 39-year-old singer made a bold fashion statement by drawing inspiration from the 2000s. Katy showcased her toned abs in a micro mini skirt, layered over her underwear.

Skipping a pesky bra (#WomansLib), Perry showcased a stylish ensemble by pairing her skirt with a coordinating crop top that featured a cutout panel around the chest. To enhance her snakeskin aesthetic, she accessorized with matching dress gloves that extended to her upper arms and boasted elegant golden buckles along the sides.

She also sported chic black knee-high snakeskin-heeled boots. With a minimalist approach to accessories, she completed her ensemble with stylish black sunglasses and a sleek black handbag.

body so tea no wonder her husband is british pic.twitter.com/DQ6lP2l7Mg — . (@KATYSFAMEE) August 24, 2024

Of course, West Hollywood is something of a Mecca for the gay community of Los Angeles. Perry gave them a bit of a hat tip when she posted about the event on X (formerly Twitter).

“They say I do it for the male gaze but the truth is I do it for the MALE GAYSSSS,” Perry wrote alongside several sultry snaps of her at the event. “Thank you EVITA for hosting a fabulous party last night,” she added.

Stunning motheryn pic.twitter.com/Ca8rsb97Xl — Katy Perry Brasil (@katyperrybr) August 24, 2024

Likewise, EVITA shared plenty of pics from Katy Perry sporting her snake skin thread from the party.

“Thank YOU to the icon @katyperry for coming to @evitaparty Friday and blessing us with an incredible performance full of hits and teases of the new album; 143 out Sept 20! 🫶 Thank you for always being a fierce ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” the club wrote on Instagram alongside several candid shots of Perry at the party.

Some Katy Perry Fans Felt Her Snake-Themed Look at the Party Sent a Mixed Message

However, not everyone was feeling Perry’s snakeskin outfit for the album party. The rhetoric about the male gaze along with the skimpy attire seems to be throwing some folks.

“Woman’s World” but catering to men,” one fan wrote on X. “Let it make sense how you can make a song abt women’s empowerment then say u do it for men,” a second confused fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan felt Perry nailed it.

“Katy knows her audience and serves it up perfectly. She’s out here living her best life and staying true to who she is. Respect,” they insisted.