Katy Perry Hints at Reason Behind Orlando Bloom Breakup With New Song ‘Bandaids’

Months after she and Orlando Bloom ended their relationship, Katy Perry seemingly hints at the reason behind the split in her new single “Bandaids.”

At the start of the song’s music video, Perry is seen dropping her engagement ring down the sink. When she puts her hand down to grab the piece of jewelry, the garbage disposal suddenly turns on.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” she sings.

Perry then sings, “Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” she continued. “Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Throughout the music video, Katy Perry is seen enduring painful experiences, underscoring that the pain wasn’t the only thing she felt.

“On the bright side, we had good times / Never faked our pictures,” she declares. “We were perfect ’til we weren’t / Now we’ve got too many splinters.”

Despite the end of her relationship with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry sings she has no regrets because of her and her ex’s daughter, Daisy.

If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again,” she sings as she looks over to see a daisy as a train comes towards her. “The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Officially Ended Their Relationship in June

Bloom and Perry were first romantically linked in 2016. Following an on-and-off relationship, the duo became engaged in 2019, but pushed back their original wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their first and only child, Daisy, in August 2020.

However, things ended between them in June.

“Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her.”

The source further shared, “They’ve been through a lot together, and while they’ve decided to go their separate ways, there’s still a mutual respect between them. They’re still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they’ve committed to keeping things amicable.”

Another insider also stated that Bloom tried to make it work with Perry for their daughter.

“They’re both alphas with careers in orbit,” they explained. “But Orlando’s made it clear – this fight is for Daisy. He’s asking Katy to try again. Not for show. For family.”