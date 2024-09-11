Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Photo of Fiancé Orlando Bloom Staring at Kim Kardashian’s Backside

Katy Perry weighed in on fiancé Orlando Bloom’s recent lustful gaze at Kim Kardashian’s famous robust rump.

Readers may recall that the duo attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner in NYC on Monday, where they were photographed alongside Kim, with Orlando standing just behind her.

The trio was dressed elegantly for the star-studded event. Bloom donned a classic black tuxedo. Perry wore a sparkly aqua-blue dress that complemented her slender figure. Meanwhile, Kim’s full figure looked stunning in a sleek white latex gown that highlighted her beautiful curves.

Bloom, presented with the two enticing choices, found himself irresistibly drawn to Kim’s delectable derrière.

A snapshot captured the moment the actor’s hungry eyes cast upon the bodacious buttocks.

The image quickly went viral, punctuated by the Lord of the Rings star’s approving grin.

However, DJ Elvis Duran took up for Bloom’s wandering gaze when Katy Perry visited his radio show on Tuesday.

“It’s you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, yes, and Orlando is staring at her butt,” Duran explained to the 39-year-old Perry. “I mean, how could you not?”

Perry, who had long been a pal of Kardashian, seemed to take it all in stride.

“I approve,” she quipped.

Katy Perry Questions Why Orlando Bloom Gazing at Kim Kardashian’s Backside Went Viral

Later, she even seemed to wonder aloud what the big deal was.

“So wait, what’s the controversy?”,” she asked.

“There is no controversy, that’s my whole point,” Duran shot back.

“Oh, great,” Perry replied with a laugh. “Count that click honey!”

Katy Perry claims she’s fine with Orlando Bloom’s hungry eyes for Kim Kardashian’s robust rump. (Images via Instagram / Kim Kardashian / Katy Perry and YouTube / Peacock)

Duran, 60, then read aloud an article about the viral snap. “The images captured Orlando with his hand right above Katy’s butt,” he read.

Perry cut him off to joke, “It’s been other places. Sorry to tell you.”

Perry explained that she has spent years navigating the world of “clickbait” headlines and controversies like this. Bloom’s viral picture boner is no big deal to the pop star.

“Oh just…17 years. 17 years of this,” she added.

The couple started their relationship in 2016 and became engaged three years later. They share a daughter, four-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, while Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. Bloom and Kerr share a 13-year-old son named Flynn.