katy-perry-and-former-canadian-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-spotted-kissing-during-recent-yacht-outing

Seemingly confirming their romance, Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing during a recent yacht outing in California.

According to the Daily Mail, Perry and Trudeau were seen embracing and cuddling while on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara on Oct. 11. In one snap, the former politician was seen embracing the “Roar” hitmaker as they rode the waves.

Another photo shows the duo even kissing.

A witness to the steamy outing revealed that Perry had pulled up her boat next to a public whale-watching boat. They then claimed that after Perry reunited with Trudeau, the duo started “making out.”

“I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm,” the witness pointed out. “And I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

Trudeau notably had a “Haida raven” tattoo on his upper left arm. This is considered a tribute to the indigenous Canadian people.

Rumors about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Started Circulating Over the Summer

Speculation about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance began circulating after the duo was spotted having a meal together at Le Violon in Montreal over the summer.

A source revealed at the time that Perry and Trudeau were “interested in each other.” However, it would take a while to see where everything goes.

“She is traveling around the world,” the insider pointed out. “He is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”

The source further shared, “their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two.”

However, another source stated that the two were just enjoying casual time together. “Although they have shared interests and plenty to talk about, dating just isn’t on her radar,” they said about Perry. “She’s stayed in touch with Just, but there are no current plans for another meet-up.”

The meet-up occurred just weeks after Katy Perry confirmed her split from longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares daughter Daisy. Justin Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire before they split in 2023. They have three children together.