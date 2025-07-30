katy-perry-spotted-out-to-dinner-with-former-world-leader-amidst-orlando-bloom-split

One month after reportedly ending things with her longtime love Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry steps out for dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to TMZ, the “Firework” hitmaker and the ex-world leader were spotted eating the meal at Le Violon in Montreal on Jul. 28. The media outlet reported that it remains unclear if this was a date or just a friendly get-together.

One eyewitness, Samantha Jin, told AP News that the duo kept to themselves, with neither staff nor fellow restaurant patrons approaching them for photos. Chef Danny Smiles approached the table to greet them, and they then went into the kitchen to thank the staff after the meal.

“We kind of got the vibe they were a little more than chill,” Jin said.

However, Jin noted there was no indication of romance between them. “No visual signs of PDA or anything,” she pointed out.

Jin further shared that security watched from the bar as Perry and Trudaeu enjoyed their meal.

Katy Perry is currently in Canada for her world tour, with stops in Ottawa and Montreal scheduled for this week. She recently ended her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom after years of dating. The two share a daughter, Daisy.

Justin Trudeau, who stepped down as Canadian Prime Minister earlier this year, separated from his ex-wife, Sophie, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Recently Announced a ‘Shift’ to Focus on Co-Parenting Their Daughter

In a statement to PEOPLE last month, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split.

Perry’s representative issued a statement, revealing that the former couple has been “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

“They will continue to be seen together as a family,” the statement reads. “As their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The couple split six years after Bloom proposed to Perry.

Meanwhile, the pop star recently thanked her fans for the love and support they have given her as she navigates the breakup.