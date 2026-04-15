katy-perry-now-under-investigation-over-allegedly-assaulting-ruby-rose

Days after Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her more than a decade ago, law enforcement has officially launched an investigation into the matter.

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The Victoria Police confirmed to TMZ that its detectives are investigating a “historical sexual assault” that occurred in Melbourne in 2010. They said the alleged incident happened at a licensed premises in the Central Business District.

Rose also stated the investigation was about her recently reported incident. The actress added that she was no longer allowed to speak about it.

“As of this afternoon, I have finalised all my reports,” she stated. “This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.”

The Orange is the New Black alum first spoke out about the incident over the weekend. She claimed Perry had “rubbed her disgusting v—ina” on her face while they were at a nightclub in Australia. She further stated that she had vomited all over the “I Kissed a Girl” hitmaker.

Although she initially refused to speak to the police about the incident, Rose later filed a report.

“It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences,” Rose noted. “But I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much.”

Katy Perry’s Rep Previously Slammed Ruby Rose While Denying the Assault Incident Ever Occurred

Meanwhile, Perry has denied that the incident ever occurred.

Her rep told TMZ, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies.”

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals,” the rep added. “Claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose previously welcomed legal action from Perry.

“[Katy] is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people),” the actress noted. “Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.