netflix-reality-show-alum-and-baseball-player-wed-in-hawaii

It was a high school dream come true for a former Netflix reality show cheerleader and her baseball player beau, who recently tied the knot in Hawaii.

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Indeed, she traded her pom-poms for a wedding bouquet. Claire Wolford, from Netflix’s hit docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, married Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser in an intimate ceremony at Grand Wailea Maui, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, on Jan. 16.

The happy couple went Instagram-official with their marriage on Feb. 3, sharing a series of beachside wedding portraits against the stunning backdrop of the glistening Maui ocean. Other sweet snaps captured a group prayer and the newlyweds sealing the deal with a dramatic and not at all staged ceremony dip kiss.

“January 16, 2026 – The most intentional, sacred and joyful day🤍,” the Netflix alum and her baseball player hubby wrote alongside the sweet images. “Surrounded by immediate family in Hawaii, we said ‘I do’ and prayerfully trusted God with the first chapter of our lives together.”

However, the couple plans to continue celebrating. Wolford also revealed that she and Cowser are planning a second, larger wedding in December.

“We can’t wait to celebrate BIG with everyone this December!!” she gushed.

Wolford’s ‘America’s Sweethearts’ Squad Gushes Over Hawaii Wedding Pics: ‘Omg I’m Crying’

Of course, Wolford’s “America’s Sweethearts” squad flooded the comments with well-wishes. Fellow cheerleaders, such as Charly Barby, Anna Kate, and Caroline Sundvold, Abby Summers, McKenna Gehrk, Rachel Wyatt, Karley Swindel, Michelle Siemienowski, Kylie Dickson, and Kleine Powell, all sent their congrats to the happy couple.

“AWH!!!!! Oh my gosh, this is so special!!!! Congratulations!!!!!🥹🥹🤍🤍,” Barby exclaimed. “Couldn’t be more perfect, Claire!!!! I am so happy for you two and am so happy you had this moment and memory in such a special place! Absolutely stunning 🤍💍,” Swindel added. “Omg I’m crying 😭😭😭 you are SO beautiful!!! Congratulations 🤍🤍🤍,” Gehrke chimed in.

Claire Wolford and Darian Lassiter attend the Netflix House Dallas Opening Party at Netflix House Dallas at Galleria Dallas on December 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wolford retired from the team in 2023 but returned last year to fill in for an injured Reece Weaver.

Weaver couldn’t help but gush, commenting, “You are absolutely beautiful😭 SO happy for y’all!!!!!!” before returning for a second dose of praise: “The classiest and most beautiful bride🥹🤍.”