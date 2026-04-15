Nintendo Voice Actor Dead at 76: Fans Mourn Jock Blaney

Frank “Jock” Blaney, the fan-favorite voice actor from the Nintendo classic Star Fox 64, has died.

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Although the 76-year-old passed away peacefully in his Las Vegas home on March 19, per his online obituary, the news of his passing only came to light this week.

Blaney voiced Wolf O’Donnell and Bill Grey in the Nintendo classic. While Bill is a lesser-known character, Wolf has become a series mainstay as the leader of the mercenary group Star Wolf and Fox McCloud’s archrival. Meanwhile, Bill Grey is Fox’s childhood schoolmate. Blaney only portrayed Wolf in Star Fox 64, and other voice actors have since taken on the role.

Star Fox 64 voice actor Jock Blaney has passed away.



He was known for voicing Wolf and Bill Grey — steady, familiar, and unforgettable.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xEuchQs9mC — Gaming.Bo3.gg (@Gaming_bo3gg) April 15, 2026

Per IMDb, Blaney’s other video game voice acting credits include Aliens vs. Predator 2 and Rise of Nations. The voice actor went on to become a beloved radio personality for Wyoming’s K2 Radio.

Nintendo Fans Pay Tribute to Voice Actor Frank ‘Jock’ Blaney

Meanwhile, Nintendo fans are mourning the loss of of a childhood favorite.

“Growing up, Wolf was one of my favorite rivals in games. Just when a legend returns, he’s taken away. And what a legend he was! RIP Jock Blaney. You were good. Really good,” one fan wrote on X.

“RIP. Thank you for the beauty that was ‘can’t let you do that, Star Fox,'” another fan wrote, tipping their hat to a favorite quote from Blaney’s work. “His voice was an iconic part of SF64, RIP Jock Blaney. You may be gone, but not forgotten!” another fan added.

“A shame he never got to return after the original, but he was a big, big part of that. R.I.P., Mr. Blaney,” yet another Nintendo lover wrote before adding another favorite quite from Blaney’s Star Fox character, “‘Looks like WE win today, Star Fox.'”

Jock Blaney is survived by his brother, Robert Mills; his daughter, Brandi Phillips (Dwayne); his three grandsons, Eli, Sam, and Zac Phillips; his niece, Nikki Shosten (Michael Harden); and many friends he considered family.