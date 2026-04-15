Popular ’80s Group Announce Death of Former Member: RIP to Al Gunn

Alain Lefebvre, who performed as Al Gunn, the former bassist for the Canadian new wave and synth-pop band Men Without Hats, has died.

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The band, best known for their 1980s earworm “The Safety Dance,” shared the sad news on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we regret to inform you of the passing of Al Gunn, former bass player for Men Without Hats,” the band wrote on April 11. “Al (Alain Lefebvre) was a larger-than-life character, immortalized in the song “Pop Goes The World” (‘Send Al Gunn to see the doctor BEN!’). He was a childhood friend, a loyal supporter, and a talented luthier to several generations of Montreal guitarists (The Guitar Hospital). He has left us much too soon and will be dearly missed. RIP Al Gunn.”

The band didn’t offer any details about Gunn’s death.

Per No Treble, Gunn received his first guitar at age 13 and remained fascinated by music and its instruments throughout his life. His musical career began in 1976 with freelance performing and tech work.

Gunn joined Men Without Hats in 1985 for their Freeways tour. During his time with the band, they achieved a worldwide top ten hit with “Pop Goes the World,” which reached No. 3 in the United States. He is also featured in the 1985 concert film Live Hats.

As the band noted, he returned to repairing and building guitars, launching his own business in April 1991. For over three decades, he was a key figure in the Montreal guitar repair scene. He also frequently posted his work on Instagram.

Men Without Hats Fans Pay Tribute to Al Gunn

Meanwhile, the band’s announcement of Gunn’s passing was filled with fans condolances and memories.

“That is terrible. Condolences to everyone who knew him. The last time I was at his place was February 10, 2026, when I picked up my Rickenbacker bass that he had fixed,” one fan wrote in part.

“Al was both an incredibly talented musician, a top-notch guitar tech, and a super person,” another fan added.

“Sending light, love, and prayers to you all. We’ve all lost a bit of ourselves by losing a member of MWH,” a third fan wrote.