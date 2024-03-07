katy-perry-flashes-backside-in-red-lace-up-skirt-at-women-in-music-awards

While enjoying a much-needed night out, Katy Perry sizzled in a red lace-up ensemble as she attended the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

As she walked the event’s red carpet, Perry flashed her backside as well as the black thong she was wearing. She also had a pair of tall black heels.

The pop star took to Instagram to share some pictures and a video of her ensemble. “You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby,” she captioned the post.

The caption was inspired by Katy Perry’s skin-colored tattoo.

The Women of Music Awards was hosted by Traceee Eliis Ross. The event featured performances from honorees Karol G (Woman of the Year), Charli XCX (Powerhouse), Maren Morris (Visionary), NewJeans (Group of the Year, presented by Coke Studio), Tems (Breakthrough), Victoria Monét (Rising Star, presented by Honda), Young Miko (Impact, presented by American Express) and Luísa Sonza (Global Force).

Karol G was dubbed 2024 Woman of the Year. Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director, shared the exciting news.

“With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and inspiring confidence.”

“The release of her groundbreaking album Mañana Será Bonito has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts. We are so excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

Katy Perry Recently Announced Her Departure From ‘American Idol’

Last month, Katy Perry announced she was officially leaving American Idol. She has been a judge of the show since its revival in 2018.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the Firework hitmaker casually announced the news. “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she revealed.

“I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

However, when asked if her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, knew about her plans, Katy Perry indicated she didn’t tell them before her appearance on the late-night talk show. “Well, they’ll find out tonight.”

She further pointed out that Richie and Bryan knew something was going on. They were aware she had “some things planned for this year.” Among her plans include performing at the Rock in Ri music festival in Brazil.

“It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies,” Katy Perry went on to add. “Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”