Kato Kaelin, Key Witness in 1995 Murder Trial, Speaks Out About O.J. Simpson’s Death in New Video

Kato Kaelin, who appeared as a key witness in the 1995 Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial, speaks out following the death of O.J. Simpson.

In a video posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), Kaelin offered his condolences to the former NFL star’s family. “I’d like to express my condolences to the children,” he stated. “They lost their father, and that is never easy.”

Nicole Brown and O.J. Simpson were married for seven years before the infamous murder. They shared two children. Simpson also had three children with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley.

Kato Kaelin then directed his attention to the Goldman family. Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered at her Brentwood condo on June 12, 1994. With his history of violence towards Nicole, O.J. was named a person of interest in the case. He was later charged with the murders.

“I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans,” Kaelin continued. “To Fred and to Kim. I hope you find closure.”

Kato Kaelin finished the video by addressing Nicole’s family. “May we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her.”

O.J. Simpson’s children announced on X that he passed away on Wednesday, April 10, following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76 years old at the time of his death.

Kato Kaelin Stated He Didn’t Know Where O.J. Simpson Was When Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman Were Murdered

Kato Kaelin, who was a friend of both O.J. and Nicole, had been living in a guest house at Simpson’s Rockingham estate when Nicole and Ron were murdered. During the trial, he took the stand to share details about O.J.’s actions during the night of the murders.

He revealed that he did not know where Simpson was between 9:36 p.m. and 11 p.m., which is the estimated timeframe of when Nicole and Ron were stabbed to death.

Although O.J. was eventually found not guilty of the murders, Kaelin told Barbara Walters in 2015 he believes the disgraced NFL star did kill his ex-wife.

“In my opinion, yes, I think he’s guilty,” Kato Kaelin said. “If I saw O.J. today, I would say, ‘O.J., did you do it?’ I think he would say, ‘Absolutely not.’”

Kaelin said on the night of the murder, he did share a meal with O.J. “O.J. Simpson came by my door in my guest house and he knocked on my door… and we ended up going to McDonald’s.”

O.J. and Kato returned from McDonald’s at 9:36 p.m. Kaelin said he headed back to the guesthouse while Simpson went to his house. He observed a limo arriving to take Simpson to the airport 10 minutes later.

Kato Kaelin said he helped put stuff in the limo for O.J. “He was going to Chicago,” Kato recalled. “And there was a bag that was ready to be packed, and he said, ‘Don’t touch that bag.’ And that bag was never found.”

Kaelin remembered thinking the jury made a mistake after they announced O.J. was found not guilty of the murders.