Katie Holmes Rocked A Black Bra Under A White Suit And These Controversial Pair Of Shoes

Katie Holmes made a bold fashion statement this week while attending RiseNY’s official grand opening. While the actress is known for her great fashion sense, Holmes chose to rock a fairly controversial pair of shoes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: Katie Holmes attends RiseNY’s official grand opening celebration as New York’s newest attraction, combining a soaring ride that takes visitors on a breathtaking aerial adventure over the Big Apple with immersive exhibition galleries that tell the city’s story on March 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for RiseNY)

Holmes wore a white suit over a black lacy bra to the opening of the simulation ride that takes viewers on an aerial trip over New York City. She paired the outfit with a bubblegum pink pair of kitten heels.

Kitten heels have long been a controversial topic in the fashion world. Many think that, if you’re going to wear heels, you might as well go all out with a pair of 4-inch stilettos. Others aren’t a fan of the pointy-toe style that usually comes with a lower set of heels.

However, kitten heels remain popular, especially among those who don’t enjoy trying to walk in super-high pumps. Love them or hate them, kitten heels are coming back into style, whether they’re peep-toes, ankle boots, or sling-back heels like Holmes’ shoes.

Holmes Likes To ‘Have Fun’ With Fashion

This isn’t the only fashion statement Holmes has made recently. The actress stepped out in a black-and-white gingham suit, accessorized with gold necklaces and chunky black loafers.

“I also work with a stylist, so that helps because I don’t know everything that’s out there,” Holmes told ELLE in 2019. “I depend on other people to help me, and to collaborate with, and to bounce ideas off of, things like that. I feel very fortunate to be able to be in a creative profession, and part of the joy of that is dressing, and enjoying the opportunity to wear new designers. I have fun with it.”

“I try lots of different things. I’m not scared of certain looks,” Holmes continued. “[But] I really feel like if you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it. You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great, and own it.”

Her white suit and bright pink heels show that Holmes is still having fun and owning her looks. Even though the actress dresses pretty casually in her day-to-day life, Holmes’ red carpet looks are always totally on-trend.

