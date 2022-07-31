Katie Holmes Reveals How She Spent Quarantine With Daughter Suri

2020’s COVID-19 lockdowns shut the world down for a little while, and everyone had to find ways to fill the time. Katie Holmes revealed how she and her daughter Suri spent lockdown, bonding over classic movies and taking up new hobbies.

Holmes And Suri ‘Probably Watched Dirty Dancing 10 Times’

Holmes recently posed for AMAZING Magazine and dished out some details about her private life. The actress and her 16-year-old daughter had a perfect place to retreat: a lake house. While the mother and daughter were there, they spent their time on a variety of fun activities.

“I painted, we had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation,” Holmes shared. “We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock.”

“Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in,” the actress laughed. “We were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing 10 times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room and it still holds up. It was fun.”

Holmes Discusses Remaining Hopeful In Tough Times

Holmes also discussed her thoughts on keeping hope alive during dark times. “I am hopeful and I am a bit of a romantic in life, and I like movies that have kindness in them or at least that’s where I am right now while we’re still in the pandemic,” she explained.

“I kind of go through life connecting the dots of goodness and walking to the next one,” Holmes continued. “For storytelling it’s cool to see characters struggle but find something. I think that’s true to life. I wanna believe that, anyway.”

Her New Pandemic-Inspired Movie

The actress took inspiration from the pandemic and lockdown for her latest movie, Alone Together. Holmes wrote, directed, and starred in the film, which follows the story of two strangers who are double-booked in the same rental house in upstate New York while fleeing the city during the pandemic.

“I think what I appreciated, and I say this because I didn’t experience any major loss like a lot of people did during the pandemic, which I’m very grateful for that. But the pandemic for me really was sort of taking a deep breath and a break and then learning again how to really listen. How to take time with things,” Holmes told Entertainment Tonight. “So, I applied that to making this movie, which is my second film as a director.”

Holmes continued, “The story came out of wanting to write. Write a love story and also just trying to make a time capsule of this period that we all went through that I think we’ll be processing for a long time. That was the inspiration behind it for sure.” Fans of Holmes are happy the actress had such a great time bonding with Suri—and that she used her pandemic lockdown experience to make a new movie.

