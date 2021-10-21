Katie Holmes Quit This Habit While Pregnant With Daughter Suri, But Now She’s Back At It

Before Katie Holmes welcomed her daughter Suri Cruise, she used to have a smoking habit. While pregnant with her now 15-year-old daughter, Holmes gave up the bad habit, but the paparazzi recently caught the 42-year-old returning to her old ways. The reporting on the matter was, honestly, downright creepy.

Katie Holmes Caught Red-Handed

Although she’d quit smoking after her ex-husband Tom Cruise requested it back in 2005, just before the birth of their daughter Suri, Katie Holmes was recently caught indulging in the bad habit by paparazzi.

Since her divorce from Cruise 2012, Holmes has occasionally been photographed sneaking off to take a quick puff or two, but this instance differed greatly from the previous times that Holmes was busted with a cigarette.

For starters, photographers from the Daily Mail caught the Batman Begins actress leaving her Manhattan home. She hopped in a town car that took her to the neighboring borough of Brooklyn. Once there, she hopped out and lit up, with the Mail actually counting the amount of cigarettes Holmes smoked during the excursion and writing, “Appearing to pack in as much nicotine at once, Holmes quickly sucked down three whole cigarettes.”

Incognito Mode Didn’t Work So Well For Holmes

Holmes was clearly dressed in a way to avoid attention, though with a famous face like hers, it’s difficult to disguise herself even with a face mask. She wore a dark navy hoodie and equally dark sweatpants. Her dark brown hair was hidden beneath a red knit newsboy cap and a black face mask hung beneath her chin.

Despite her incognito outfit, photographers were not only able to identify her, but able to follow her several miles to a second location to catch her indulging in this little habit. Honestly, if we were in Holmes’ shoes, we’d probably go ahead and smoke that second and third cigarette as well. It has to be stressful as all get out to constantly deal with watching eyes, not to mention cameras, pointed at you at all times.

To be clear, smoking is absolutely terrible for your health, but is being stalked by photographers any better for anyone’s health? At least Holmes was considerate enough to stand out of anyone’s way while giving into her nicotine habit. She looked like she could use a little smoke break, if we’re being honest.