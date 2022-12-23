Check Out Katie Holmes’ Amazing Childhood Throwback She Posted For Her Birthday

Katie Holmes is all about giving props to where she came from. The youngest of five children, Holmes often shares memories of her childhood with fans on social media. As the 44-year-old actress recently celebrated her birthday, she opted for an amazing throwback of herself as a kid.

On December 18, Holmes celebrated her 44th birthday by posting a fabulous picture of herself from childhood on Instagram. After the star thanked everyone for all of the birthday wishes, she admitted, “I do love being a December baby.”

After seeing the picture, we couldn’t get over just how recognizable Holmes is even at such a young age. As fellow star Patti Smith commented, “Happy birthday Katie. You look just the same.” We couldn’t agree more, especially since she’s sporting her trademark smile in the picture!

Once we saw this throwback picture of Holmes, we were curious if she had posted more childhood photos. Turns out, the actress loves to share childhood memories on social media. Here are just a few that we saw that made us smile.

Holmes Is All About The Throwback

Since Holmes has four siblings, it’s no surprise that some of her pictures include photos with her three sisters, Holly, Nancy, and Tamera, and brother, Martin Jr. Here’s one of Holmes with her three sisters.

Sporting classic ’90s fashion, the actress is seen again with her huge smile. Apparently, her grin runs in the family as all four sisters are beaming from ear to ear.

In another throwback picture, the actress posted a backstage look at one of her high school performances. Holmes shared that she was in a performance of The Wiz at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo.

We love that the Dawson’s Creek star used this opportunity to encourage current students at the high school. As she said, “I was so very excited to be a part of it! Tonight I am thinking of all the kids getting ready to perform on the SJJ stage. HAVE FUN!!!!!!! Break a leg!”

Of course, Holmes has also posted pictures of her mother, Kathleen. In this super cute photo of the young actress with her mother, Holmes is learning how to take care of plants. As she captioned the Mother’s Day photo, “Thank you mom for teaching me so many things and for loving me.”

