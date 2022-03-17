Katie Holmes’ Face Has Changed So Much Since Her First Red Carpet

Katie Holmes was the perfect tomboy next door in Dawson’s Creek, which earned her acclaim and adoration from fans over her fresh-faced looks and undeniable acting talent. In the 25 years since Holmes’ first red carpet appearance, she’s changed quite a bit. She’s no longer that bright-smiled ingenue she once was.

Holmes has come a long way since she starred on Dawson’s Creek, which premiered way back in 1998. Those days of playing Joey Potter are far behind her, and Holmes moved on to bigger and better projects. While she continues to act, she’s branched out in recent years to add director and producer to her many titles. One of those titles, of course, is “mother.”

Katie Holmes Today

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Holmes, who was married to fellow actor Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2011, welcomed her daughter Suri Cruise on April 18, 2006, a year to the date after Cruise and Holmes’ first date. Following Holmes and Cruise’s divorce in 2011, the Batman Begins actress has retained full custody of her now-teenage daughter. There have been numerous rumors in the tabloids about Cruise’s relationship with Suri as the two haven’t been seen in public together since the divorce.

These claims range from the eye-rolling, like this lackluster and ultimately false claim that Cruise was arranging a “father-daughter” reunion after 10 years apart, to the truly bizarre, like this debunked claim speculating that Cruise would leave Scientology for Suri. As far as publicly available information shows, the two have not spoken for over a decade at this point, which doesn’t seem to support rumors of reunification.

The Tom Cruise Years

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Before becoming a mother, and before she ever met Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes was best known for her role as Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek and her infectious laughs and smiles. Rather than the bombshell she embodied after her marriage to Cruise, Holmes was seen more as the girl next door, a vibe that was apparent throughout her early red carpet appearances. Holmes’ fashion isn’t the only thing that has changed since then.

A Young Hollywood Starlet

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Obviously, over 25 years, there’s bound to be quite a few changes to any woman’s face, let alone a woman who became a mother, wife, and ex-wife within just a few scant years, all under the watchful eye of the public. Not all changes are bad, honestly. Holmes looks more mature and seasoned now. Her once full cheeks are a bit less voluminous these days, but that just shows off her incredibly strong cheekbones.

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

We do wish Holmes would take some notes from her early red carpet days because quite a few of her outfit choices would translate well today. Take for instance this snakeskin midi skirt that fits Holmes like a dream, worn in 2000 at the premiere of X-Men. If worn today, it would fit well with Holmes’ newer, edgier style while still harking back to her days as one of America’s sweethearts.

Katie Holmes with Chris Klein at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. 6/3/2000 Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

One style choice from her early red carpets can stay firmly in the past, and it’s this painterly-print halter dress Holmes wore on the red carpet with her then-boyfriend Chris Klein. The two met in 2000, the same year this photo was taken, and became engaged in 2003. They broke up in 2005, however, just a few months before Holmes began seeing Cruise.

Katie Holmes In 1998

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

One of our favorite photos of Holmes has to be from the 1998 Emmy Awards, the first year Holmes attended the ceremony. She was fresh from the success of Dawson’s Creek’s first season and the new wave of fame was clearly something Holmes was still adjusting to, implied by the somewhat awkward tilt of her mouth.

Regardless of her apparent discomfort with all the attention, Holmes looks undeniably lovely in her white dress and it’s fascinating to see the actress, who normally wears her hair straight, rocking some sweet ringlets.

