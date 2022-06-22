Katie Holmes Talks Surviving Pandemic In NYC After Red Carpet Walk With New Boyfriend Has Her Grinning 

Katie Holmes has been missing from movie screens over the last two years, but the actress is set to make a return with Alone Together, which she also wrote and directed. Holmes recently shared her thoughts on the new movie, plus how the COVID-19 lockdown affected her.

Holmes Discusses COVID-19 Lockdowns: ‘It Was Such A Scary Time’

While walking the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival, Holmes expressed her excitement at returning to the movies. “It’s so exciting,” she said. “It was such a scary time to go through, especially when New York City was hit so hard, that [it’s great] to see people out.”

The actress also took a moment to shout out some of her entertainment industry peers, sharing how their work has inspired her as a creator. “The festival is so inspiring to me,” she explained. “I went to some of the shorts that Whoopi Goldberg curated on Sunday, and Kyra Sedgwick’s movie was also then.”She continued, “To feel everyone continuing to create and be there for each other. That’s what New York is about.”

Her New Movie

Holmes’ new movie, Alone Together, also explores the COVID-19 lockdowns, telling the story of June, a food critic who goes upstate to escape the city. A synopsis of the movie from its website reads: “When her boyfriend decides to stay in the city to take care of his parents, June has to settle in for the long haul as she starts to understand that the initial two weeks of pandemic might just drag on a bit!”

June’s separation from her boyfriend is complicated by another love interest named Charlie. “They muse about life goals, relationships, and veganism while eating takeout under neon signs,” the synopsis continues. “The film is a joyful and surprisingly nostalgic love story set against the continuous background drone of all-foo-familiar covid catchphrases on the news.”

Holmes And Boyfriend Bobby Wooten Walk The Red Carpet Together

Holmes was all smiles on the red carpet, and while she was definitely excited about the release of Alone Together, the presence of her new beau might have had something to do with it.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

The actress walked the red carpet with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, a Grammy-nominated musician who has worked on Broadway and backed up big artists at Coachella. The couple was first spotted together in April of this year. Holmes and Wooten seem to be very happy together, and fans of the actress are delighted that she’s found love again.

