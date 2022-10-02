How Kathy Najimy Balances Her Relationships With Sarah Jessica Parker And Kim Cattrall Despite Their Feud

The premiere of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… reignited the talk about the rumored feud between stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy recently shared her thoughts on the rift between the pair and how she’s maintained friendships with both actresses.

Najimy Calls Cattrall ‘One Of The Best’ People

Najimy has been friendly with both actresses for years, but some hypothesized that she took Cattrall’s side in the fight after a seemingly pointed tweet after the release of an interview where Parker gave her side of the story regarding the rift.

@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!! one of the best, most authentic humans in the 'business' and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love! — Kathy Najimy (@kathynajimy) June 2, 2022

“@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!!” Najimy tweeted at the time. “One of the best, most authentic humans in the ‘business’ and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!”

This tweet also came shortly after Najimy and Parker wrapped production on Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to their 1993 hit. Some fans wondered if Najimy had her own troubles with the Sex and the City star on set. However, she cleared up all the rumors at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere.

RELATED: Is All The Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s New Film Really Just Old-Fashioned Hollywood Misogyny?

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Najimy explained. “And you can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe. Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”

Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud

There have been rumors about a serious rift between Cattrall and Parker for years, and those rumors kicked into high gear when it was announced Cattrall would not be reprising her SATC role in the reboot series.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show,” Parker said of the feud. “And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful.”

However, Cattrall claimed Parker was “toxic” and “could have been nicer,” saying, “I don’t know what her issue is.” Cattrall and Parker clearly have yet to bury the hatchet, but at least it looks like Najimy has figured out how to continue her friendships with both actresses.

More Stories From Suggest