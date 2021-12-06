Kathy Griffin Blasts CNN Over Controversial Rehire

Kathy Griffin is up in arms over the fact that CNN fired her for some of her controversial takes, but rehired Jeffrey Toobin after he was fired for masturbating during a Zoom call. The outspoken star is quick to point out the blatant sexism and ageism that seems to be at play here. Griffin was fired for making an inappropriate joke about Donald Trump and hasn’t even been considered for re-hiring, meanwhile, someone with a sketchy history is hired back with no issue. Griffin went on The View and shared her thoughts on the whole debacle.

A Strange Double Standard

As many of you probably recall, what got Griffin fired from CNN was a picture she tweeted of her holding Donald Trump’s decapitated head. While it may have been in jest, CNN took issue with it, saying that it could encourage violence against the former president. While CNN’s reaction did seem justified at the time, there is also an apparent double standard at play.

Griffin was fired, but so was Toobin for his act of self-love witnessed by some of his unfortunate coworkers. The thing is, Toobin has been taken back, which has led Griffin to bring her feelings on the whole thing to the public forum.

So One’s Okay and One Isn’t?

While on The View, host Ana Navarro asked the comedian what she thought of the fact that Toobin was rehired by CNN, and Griffin definitely had some thoughts on it all. She went on to tell the host: “I got canned from CNN, which hurt me a lot personally because I loved that gig, but then for me to watch Jeffrey Toobin talking about women’s choice after he masturbated on a Zoom call, which I know sounds funny but maybe wasn’t so funny for the other ladies who worked at the Atlantic that had to see that.”

It should also be stated that Toobin took eight months of personal time after his incident, and was taken back with open arms, even despite the severity of his actions. Griffin, on the other hand, hasn’t heard from the network since. It goes to show that male privilege may still be a huge issue in the industry and needs to get addressed, still.

Check Out These Great Gift Guides

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More