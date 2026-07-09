‘Big Brother’ Alum and Partner Reveal Engagement

A Big Brother star traded in the diary room for a diamond ring, popping the question at a fancy museum… and their partner said yes.

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Jimmy Heagerty announced his engagement to his boyfriend, Sean Horne, in an adorable joint Instagram post. In a series of photos, the 26-year-old Big Brother alum can be seen getting down on one knee at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Surrounded by enough purple florals to make a florist jealous, Heagerty popped the question and secured his lifetime alliance. After sealing it with a kiss, they showed off the main event: Horne’s stunning new braided gold ring.

The caption of the June 11 post included a nod to Madeline Miller’s novel Song of Achilles.

“I would recognize you in total darkness, were you mute and I deaf. I would recognize you in another lifetime entirely, in different bodies, different times,” the couple wrote alongside the sweet shots, quoting Miller’s 2011 book. “‘And I would love you in all of this, until the very last star in the sky burnt out into oblivion.'”

“To forever and a lifetime 🥂,” they concluded.

‘Big Brother’ Castmates Congratulate Jimmy Heagerty on His Engagement

Heagerty, who placed 14th on the 27th season of the reality TV series, received a wave of congratulations from his former castmates and fellow Big Brother stars.

“SOOO HAPPY FOR Y’ALL!! BIG CONGRATS JIMMY 🎉🥂 You deserve a life time of happiness 🫶,” season 27’s Adrian Rocha gushed. “And yes our cast can keep secrets!!!! So happy for you two!!” fellow season 27 castmate Will Williams added.

‘Big Brother’s Jimmy Heagerty recently announced his engagement. (Photo by Matthew Taplinger/CBS via Getty Images)

“See, I can be trusted with secrets! 😜 Congratulations, Sean and Jimmy!! Love you! 🥰,” yet another season 27 castmate, Kelley Jorgensen, chimed in.

It seems Heagerty has officially secured his ultimate “Final Two” partner in real life. Here’s to a lifetime of zero evictions…