‘Big Brother’ Alum and Partner Reveal Engagement

A Big Brother star traded in the diary room for a diamond ring, popping the question at a fancy museum… and their partner said yes.
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Jimmy Heagerty announced his engagement to his boyfriend, Sean Horne, in an adorable joint Instagram post. In a series of photos, the 26-year-old Big Brother alum can be seen getting down on one knee at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.
Surrounded by enough purple florals to make a florist jealous, Heagerty popped the question and secured his lifetime alliance. After sealing it with a kiss, they showed off the main event: Horne’s stunning new braided gold ring.
The caption of the June 11 post included a nod to Madeline Miller’s novel Song of Achilles.
“I would recognize you in total darkness, were you mute and I deaf. I would recognize you in another lifetime entirely, in different bodies, different times,” the couple wrote alongside the sweet shots, quoting Miller’s 2011 book. “‘And I would love you in all of this, until the very last star in the sky burnt out into oblivion.'”
“To forever and a lifetime 🥂,” they concluded.
‘Big Brother’ Castmates Congratulate Jimmy Heagerty on His Engagement
Heagerty, who placed 14th on the 27th season of the reality TV series, received a wave of congratulations from his former castmates and fellow Big Brother stars.
“SOOO HAPPY FOR Y’ALL!! BIG CONGRATS JIMMY 🎉🥂 You deserve a life time of happiness 🫶,” season 27’s Adrian Rocha gushed. “And yes our cast can keep secrets!!!! So happy for you two!!” fellow season 27 castmate Will Williams added.
“See, I can be trusted with secrets! 😜 Congratulations, Sean and Jimmy!! Love you! 🥰,” yet another season 27 castmate, Kelley Jorgensen, chimed in.
It seems Heagerty has officially secured his ultimate “Final Two” partner in real life. Here’s to a lifetime of zero evictions…