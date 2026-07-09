charlie-sheen-to-cough-up-6-figure-sum-to-his-ex

One of Charlie Sheen’s ex-wives is finally getting paid… though her $500,000 back child support check is a bit of a markdown from the $15 million she initially demanded.

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Court documents obtained by The Sun reveal that the 60-year-old actor has agreed to pay his third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, $500,000 in unpaid child support. Under the court order, Sheen must pay the 48-year-old half of the money by July 10 and the rest by Sept. 1.

Once fully paid, the $500,000 will cover all outstanding child support and interest from March 2011 through July 2026. Starting July 1, both parents will also assume full financial responsibility for their 17-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, during their respective custody periods.

Mueller was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011.

Charlie Sheen’s Third Ex-Wife Alleged Child Support Payments Stopped Being Reliable in July 2011

This new agreement follows Mueller’s claim last December that Sheen owed her more than $15 million in child support.

Charlie Sheen, Brooke Mueller, and sons Max and Bob in 2011. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

In the court documents, Mueller alleged that the Two and a Half Men star owed her approximately $15.3 million for their twin sons. This total included $8,967,600 in back child support and $6,418,643 in interest. She also demanded that the actor pay the full amount within 30 days.

According to Mueller, Sheen was ordered to pay $55,000 per month in child support in April 2010, with payments arriving reliably until July 2011. After that, she claims, he began sending only partial payments or none at all.

At the time, she asked the court to order the Wall Street actor to pay the unpaid support, along with $25,000 in legal fees.

Sheen also has daughters Sami, 22, and Lola, 21, with his second ex-wife, Denise Richards, and Cassandra Jade Estevez, 41, with ex-girlfriend Paula Speert. He has no children with his first wife, Donna Peele.