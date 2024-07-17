Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, Slams Critics Who Say ‘She’s Getting Old’

Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, has snapped back at her critics who claim “she’s getting old.”

Gifford, former host of Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee and Today, recently sat down with her previous colleague, Hoda Kotb, to discuss her latest book.

“Our dear friend, Kathie Lee Gifford, is here,” Kotb announced. “She worked in this beautiful building with me for 11 years.”



“And ever since then people always ask me, ‘What’s Kath doing? What’s Kath doing?'” Kotb added.

“Who cares! She’s getting old,” Gifford joked, imitating her critics. “And you know what, so are all of you — at the exact same pace; one second at a time.”

“So don’t talk about how old I look!” Gifford added.

Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About ‘Getting Old’

During her interview with Hoda Kotb, Gifford spoke about her recent hip replacement surgery, which was sparked by her active lifestyle.

According to Gifford’s doctor, “You climbed mountains, you made movies, you got on stages. You never took off your high heels, and you kept going and that’s why you’re going through what you’re going through,” he said of Gifford.

However, the actress doesn’t regret a thing. In fact, she plans to continue hustling despite critics claiming “she’s getting old.” For as long as she can, she’s committed to following her calling — which she was able to do by writing her book, Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior.

“If Jesus is the greatest story ever told, Herod is the greatest story never told,” she said.

“I don’t know how much time the Lord has me still on this earth, but for whatever time it is I pray that I would be useful… that I would be kind and helpful, and loving to people,” Gifford said.

“I am a strong woman, but I’m a woman who for 60 years has been trying to do godly work, trying to do the right thing, trying to love people, [and] trying to represent the kingdom of God.”