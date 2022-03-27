Katherine Heigl’s Face Has Changed So Much In 20 Years, See The Pics

Katherine Heigl has a way of completely reinventing herself each time she walks the red carpet, and it’s especially evident when you look at photos of the former Grey’s Anatomy actress from over the years. From her hair to her dress, Heigl knows the value of shaking things up when it’s time to walk the red carpet. From her earliest red carpet appearances to her latest, Heigl has always been an interesting presence at any premiere or award event.

Part of the fun of watching red carpet events is the sheer variety of them. Is it a film premiere or an awards show? Brand launch or charity event? The fashions worn by the rich and famous who attend depends on the event, but one person who always takes a risk no matter the occasion is Katherine Heigl.

Katherine Heigl Is Red Hot In White

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Heigl, pictured above with her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley, at the LA premiere of her film Unforgettable, is quite familiar with the glitz and glam that accompanies movie premieres, and she knows exactly how to satisfy with this white Blumarine silhouette gown. She paired the deceptively simple dress with a boxy black clutch and some fun chandelier earrings.

Loving The Peek-A-Boo Lace

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

When it came time to attend the premiere of her film Jenny’s Wedding, Heigl went for the unconventional in a snappy black suit. To balance out the outfit’s masculine energy, Heigl wore a strappy and lacy white bra that made her look at once angelic and devilish. Unless we’re very much mistaken, that’s the same boxy, black clutch she carried in the previous photo.

The Classic LBD

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

This is probably Katherine Heigl’s most recognizable era. This photo was taken at the star-studded LA premiere of New Year’s Eve and features Heigl wearing an extraordinary black lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her hair isn’t at its best, but that can be overlooked thanks to her iconic LBD and those glittering, gold shoes. Another detail we love: Her gold and glitter clutch matches the background so well, it almost blends in.

Whatever This Is

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Remember what we said about risks? Well, they don’t always pay off. We actually love the skirt, which is a slate gray pencil skirt with a lacy window that gives a cheeky peek at her legs. Where we personally run into a problem is that busy blouse.

Who knew a white blouse could be so busy? Between the oddly placed buttons and crinkled bodice, the long bell sleeves, and the cranberry-colored fur rug she has arranged over her shoulders, this look was all over the place. We’d love to find out who designed that blouse, if only so we could sue for emotional distress.

Heigl During Her ‘Roswell’ Days

7/20/99 Pasadena, CA Katherine Heigl of “Roswell” at the WB Summer Press tour. Photo Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

Last but certainly not least comes one of the very first times we saw Katherine Heigl. She was only about 21 years old when she was cast in the WB drama Roswell, though she still had quite a few years before she would be cast in her breakout hit, Grey’s Anatomy. At this point in her life, Heigl had already been a model for a number of years, so she was probably used to being in front of a camera.

Still, there’s something quite innocent about this photo of her, in which she wears a pair of red capris and a matching blazer over a plain white t-shirt. It’s almost unbelievable to see her looking this young.

