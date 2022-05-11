Kate Middleton’s Zodiac Profile Proves She Was Destined For Her Duchess Role

While personalities and destinies can be forged over time, they can also be cemented at the precise moment of our birth through our natal charts. The position of the stars and planets when we’re born can play a large part in the type of person we will become and the life we will have.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is certainly no exception. A closer look at her natal chart proves not only that she and Prince William were meant to be, but her Zodiac profile also lays out her destiny as the mother of Great Britain’s future king in plain view.

From her Sun sign to her Ascendant, Kate Middleton’s role as Duchess of Cambridge was written in the stars.

Sun Sign: Capricorn

Middleton was born on January 9, 1982, making her a Capricorn Sun. This signals a life that prioritizes responsibility, diligence, and personal duty. As a Capricorn, Middleton faces challenges head-on and with a level head.

At her birth in Reading, England, the Sun was in a tense square with Saturn. A negative aspect like this suggests Middleton’s life was always meant to be one of discipline and tradition—two significant facets of life as a royal.

Meanwhile, the Sun sat in a prosperous trine with her Midheaven sign, Taurus. Our Midheaven assignment determines our professional career. Capricorn and Taurus are both hard-working, steadfast signs. These two celestial forces combined paved the way for Middleton’s work as a philanthropist, leader, and advocate.

Moon Sign: Cancer

Moon signs govern our darker, internal selves. They speak to how we perceive and handle emotions and our deepest sensitivities. Unsurprisingly for a couple that’s been together for years, Kate and William share the same Moon sign: Cancer.

The Moon is Cancer’s ruling body, exacerbating the lunar influence on those with Cancer Moons. These individuals are intuitive, emotional, and reserved. They cling closely to tradition and are generally uneasy with change.

Moreover, Middleton was born during a lunar eclipse, which further strengthens the Moon’s influence. She is deeply emotional, compassionate, and intuitive. These traits equip her to juggle her roles as duchess and mom with grace and kindness.

As kindred Moon spirits, Kate and William have a unique emotional connection. While it might make arguments particularly moody, sharing the same Moon sign allows them to pick up on subtle cues and energies the other person might not notice. They understand each other intrinsically, laying a solid foundation for their relationship.

Ascendant Sign: Leo

Next, Middleton’s rising sign explains the ease with which she fell into the global spotlight. Since she and William began dating in the early 2000s, the public has fallen head over heels for her magnetic charisma, beauty, and style.

As a Leo Ascendant, the duchess gives off a natural radiance that attracts others to her. She navigates life confidently and warmly. And if she’s trying hard to do it, no one would be the wiser. Middleton (and other Leo Ascendants like her) make being a superstar look easy.

This, too, plays a part in Kate and William’s compatibility. Prince William is a Sagittarius Ascendant—a fellow fire sign with comparable charm. While some might find fire-ruled rising signs intimidating, Kate and William were likely drawn to each other’s flames.

What Kate Middleton’s Houses Say About Her

(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Finally, every celestial body falls into one of twelve house assignments at our birth. All twelve houses govern different aspects of our lives, and the arrangement of Kate Middleton’s houses speaks volumes about her destiny.

To start, Scorpio was in her 4th House of Home and Family. Scorpio is hyperaware of power dynamics and flow, equipping her to marry into one of the most influential families in the world. At the same time, Scorpio is incredibly private. This would explain why the duchess is so keen on keeping her personal life separate from the public.

Additionally, Sagittarius sat in Middleton’s 5th House of Pleasure. The 5th House governs all things joyful: romance, creativity, energy, and children. Middleton’s vibrant personality makes perfect sense under the influence of fiery, go-getter Sagittarius.

Lastly, the duchess had Aquarius in her 11th House of Community when she was born. Aquarius is an eccentric, charming sign that lives its life through a humanitarian lens. As Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton regularly visits people all over the world. Aquarius can’t stand stagnancy, and luckily, she avoided that aversion altogether by marrying into royalty.

The stars had plenty of time to realign from when Middleton was born in 1982 to when she married William in 2011. However, the influence of that original natal position remains the same. Indeed, the stars could see Kate Middleton’s regal life path before Prince William was born in June of that same year.

More From Suggest