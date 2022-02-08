Kate Middleton’s Mom Shared Never Before Seen Photo Childhood Photo Of The Duchess

Kate Middleton’s family party planning company just shared a sweet throwback picture in honor of Middleton’s mother’s birthday. The photo, a never before seen pic, shows a very young Middleton family.

The Sweet Throwback Pic For Middleton’s Mom’s Birthday

“Happiest of Birthdays to the party planner extraordinaire! We hope you have the most magical day,” the caption from the Party Pieces Instagram account reads. The photo features Middleton’s mother Carole at the center, surrounded by her kids in party hats. The Duchess of Cambridge is on the right, blowing a party streamer at her mother, while her sister Pippa Middleton poses on the left. Their brothers are in the background.

Middleton’s Upcoming Appearance On Children’s Show

Middleton made headlines earlier this week after it was announced that she would be starring in an upcoming episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories, a British children’s show that features different celebrities reading bedtime stories. Stars like Ed Sheeran, Ryan Reynolds, and Dave Grohl have appeared on the show.

Middleton’s episode will air on February 13 as part of Children’s Mental Health Week, which begins February 7. The Duchess of Cambridge will be reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.

In a statement about the duchess’ appearance, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said, “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Her Work In The Mental Health Field

Mental health is one of Middleton’s main components of her royal charity work. She is the patron of the children’s mental health charity Place2Be, and she and her husband Prince William are very vocal supporters of HeadStart and Heads Together.

In a 2016 Instagram post, Middleton wrote, “One in three adults still say they would be embarrassed to seek help for their child’s mental health. No parent would fail to call the doctor if their child developed a fever, yet some children are tackling tough times without the support that can help them because the adults in their life are scared to ask.”

“It doesn’t need to be like this,” she continued. “Throughout my work with family and child support organizations, one thing that has stood out to me time and again is that getting early support for a child who is struggling to cope is the best possible thing we can do to help our children as they grow up. Knowing this, both William and I feel very strongly that we wouldn’t hesitate to get expert support for George and Charlotte if they need it.”

Middleton’s charity work is keeping her busier than ever; she recently announced the development of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The duchess will be traveling to Denmark later this month to learn more about child development; Denmark is one of the world leaders when it comes to early childhood development.

