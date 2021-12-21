Kate Middleton’s Love Life Allegedly ‘Drying Up,’ Meghan Markle Reportedly Furious With Prince William, Plus More Royal Gossip

Each week we address the latest royal rumors that run rife in the tabloids. This week, alleged drama between the members of the perhaps overly optimistically named “Fab Four,” aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, and, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has dominated our news cycle.

Markle is reportedly furious with her royal brother-in-law Prince William for extending an apparent olive branch to his younger brother during a podcast interview. Some sources say the duchess is “seething” over the incident.

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, one tabloid reports that the pair are positively “gloating” over Prince Charles being labeled as a “racist” in an upcoming royal biography.

Back across the pond, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s marriage has supposedly started “drying up” thanks to the couple’s recent spate of squabbles. We examined this rumor and many others about the British royal family this week.

Meghan Markle Furious Over Prince William’s Attempted Olive Branch To Prince Harry?

Prince William recently spoke about his childhood with Prince Harry in a heartwarming, nostalgic way. New Idea claimed the tender moment struck a nerve for Meghan Markle, who the tabloid claimed was “seething” over the fact that William “made them look so bad.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Gloating After Prince Charles Gets Labelled As A Racist?

According to the National Enquirer, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying the fact that Prince Charles has been blamed for making insensitive comments about their kids’ skin color. Charles has denied making the comment via his spokesperson, but that hasn’t stopped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from feeling “vindicated.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Love Life ‘Drying Up’ After Recent Squabbles?

Another report from the National Enquirer claims the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton has been drying up recently due to their busy schedule, and William’s receding hairline apparently isn’t helping matters. Middleton has been trying to encourage William to embrace a new look, but William is supposedly too busy sulking over jokes about his balding dome to follow her advice.

