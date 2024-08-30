Kate Middleton ‘Very Concerned’ Amid Ongoing Royal Family Drama, per Sources

Kate Middleton appears to be looking for an end to the feud between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales was spotted visiting Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate. Where the royal family usually ends their summer vacation. According to earlier reports from PEOPLE, Middleton was “very concerned” about the situation between the brothers. After learning that Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle, were not asked to join the other royals.

Kate Middleton Concerned Amid Family Drama

“It’s something she really wants William to try and fix. But he’s refusing and is adamant that Harry deserves no mercy. That anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan,” a source recently told Fox News. The source also noted that Kate “would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up.”

Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital that while Kate and Harry were once close, she isn’t leading any peace talks between the battling brothers anytime soon.

“Kate was close to Harry, true,” Andersen explained. “They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had.”

“But above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband,” Andersen shared. “She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate. Notably her cancer and the king’s cancer battle as well.”

Royal Kingdom Beef Explained

In 2018, reports came out that Harry and his brother, Prince William, were at odds after Harry told Will he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family.

The Prince of Wales reportedly felt that the relationship between Harry and Markle “had moved so quickly” and was concerned for his brother.

News outlets speculated that the rift only seemed to be growing after the Sussex’s announced they were pregnant, pointing out multiple public appearances where William looked uncomfortable or would not speak to the couple.