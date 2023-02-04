Kate Middleton’s Uncharacteristically Bold Earrings Had A Secret Meaning

Kate Middleton is a style icon who often sends subtle messages through her fashion choices and accessories. At a recent event, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of bold earrings that were a bit of a departure from her usual style. As it turns out, there was a reason for her choice.

Middleton looked stunning at a January 30 event she attended for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The princess wore a bright red Alexander McQueen dress paired with some chunky silver earrings—which were noteworthy for their boldness as Middleton tends to keep her accessories understated.

(Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The earrings were made by Chalk, a design studio in London that creates unusual geometric jewelry. All of the studio’s items are handmade by architect Malaika, who loves fusing her love of design and buildings with jewelry.

Since all of Chalk’s pieces are influenced by architectural elements, the dangling pair donned by Middleton paid homage to the Royal Opera House of London.

According to the company, “The regal forms from the ornate details and geometry found within the Main stage auditorium ceiling of the Royal Opera House has been reimagined throughout this collaboration to create a timeless collection.”

The London landmark holds special meaning to Middleton and Prince William. The Royal Opera House was where Princess Diana surprised her husband, then-Prince Charles, by dancing on stage with ballet dancer Wayne Sleep.

The two danced a routine choreographed to “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel in December 1985 that delighted fans, media, and of course Diana’s husband.

The earrings also represent Middleton’s dedication to sustainability and affordability. When the princess appears in public, she often sports items that are budget-friendly.

This time is no different since the gold and regency green earrings retail for £75.00 or roughly $92 dollars. Plus, the jewelry is made to order—which means less waste— and composed of naturally occurring elements such as walnut and gold.

Although it’s rare to see the princess wear such bold dangling earrings, she has donned this pair before. Back in June 2022, Middleton first wore them to the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at London’s Waterloo Station. She sported them for a second time when she and her husband visited Elevate, a youth program in South London.

We love seeing the princess meld her passion for affordability and sustainability in pieces that have secret meanings. We’ll be on the lookout for the next symbolic fashion choice she makes!