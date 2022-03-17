How Kate Middleton’s Stunning Jewelry On Commonwealth Day Was A Subtle Nod Of Support For Ukraine

Kate Middleton was one of the many members of the royal family who attended Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey earlier this week. The duchess looked fashionable, as always, and even made a subtle nod to Ukraine through her jewelry.

Middleton’s Subtle Support Of Ukraine

Middleton and her husband Prince William attended the church services alongside Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Alexandra. Buckingham Palace had previously announced that Queen Elizabeth would not be in attendance after discussions about her comfort when it came to travel arrangements and attending the service.

The service, honoring the 54 countries and nations that make up the British Commonwealth, was held for the first time since 2020 — the 2021 ceremony was canceled and replaced with a smaller ceremony due to the pandemic.

Middleton wore a bright blue coat dress with a velvet collar. She accessorized the look with a matching pillbox hat, blue suede pumps, and black leather gloves. The Duchess of Cambridge also wore the same earrings and necklace she wore when meeting with the President and First Lady of Ukraine in 2020.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 14: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Westminster Abbey after The Commonwealth Day Service on March 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2L), his wife Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) talk with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (2R) and his wife Olena (R), during an audience at Buckingham Palace in central London on October 7, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She and William released a statement about the invasion, writing, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

The Rest Of The Royals Speak Out About Russian Invasion

Middleton isn’t the only member of the royal family making her support of Ukraine known amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Disasters Emergency Committee tweeted that Queen Elizabeth made a donation in support of Ukraine.

“Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” the organization said.

Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal — DEC (@decappeal) March 3, 2022

Many other family members have also publicly supported the people of Ukraine. Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, met with Ukrainians in London, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement as well, saying they ​​”stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

President Zelenskyy thanked the family for their support, tweeting that he and his wife, Olena, “are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.” Middleton and the rest of the royals’ support of Ukraine are more and more important as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

