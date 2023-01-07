Kate Middleton Started Off The New Year The Right Way—With A Flattering Boot Trend You Can Wear All Year

The holidays may have passed, but winter has only just begun. So, leave it to Kate Middleton to teach us how to dress for this season and the next! During a recent outing, the Princess of Wales rocked a timeless style that we’ll definitely be channeling all throughout 2023.

Kate Middleton Shows Off Sleek Christmas Ensemble

This Christmas, Kate Middleton gave us the gift of her ingenious fashion sense. Middleton has proven herself an expert in dressing for the holiday season.

Last month, Middleton stunned in multiple outfits for her Royal Carols: Together at Christmas TV special. From sparkling red dresses to a more subtle burgundy coat dress, Middleton certainly gave us lots of inspiration to work with.

However, we’re still thinking about the outfit she wore to the Christmas Day church service. Ever the modern royal, Middleton turned the traditional Christmas worship ensemble on its head for a look that would work anywhere—from the chapel to the office.

Instead of the deep red tones Middleton usually opts for this time of year, she leaned into the greenery by donning an olive-green Alexander McQueen coat dress with a matching wide-brimmed fedora hat. Middleton flourished the bold headpiece with a white feather, and she paired the look with dangling gold earrings.

Middleton Just Reminded Us Of This Closet Staple

Her accessories didn’t stop there. Middleton opted for brown leather gloves and a matching leather clutch. Yet, no matter how stylish her ensemble was, we’re still thinking about only one feature—her shoes. For the occasion, Middleton finished off the military-chic look with brown suede knee-high boots.

These are shoes that can be dressed up or down, and they immediately elevate any outfit. The deep brown suede has a comfy, casual look.

However, the heel and height of the shoe make it effortlessly classy and totally flattering. That means they’re the perfect shoes for a night out on the town or a day in the office.

Furthermore, these aren’t the stiletto sock boots we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Instead, Middleton’s pair opts for the far more durable and comfortable chunky heel. By combining versatility, comfort, and class, this is the ultimate New Year’s resolution shoe.

According to KateMiddletonStyle.org, the royal owns a pair of Gianvito Rossi brown suede knee-highs. However, if you can’t shell out $1k for some new kicks, no worries. Plenty of brands from Michael Kors to DSW have their own versions of this closet staple!

