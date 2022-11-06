Kate Middleton Recently Stepped Out In A Royal Blue Jacket Ushering Back A Forgotten Fashion Trend

Kate Middleton has us all feeling the need for tweed as she recently sported a vintage Chanel jacket. Looking dashing in the tweed jacket from 1995, Middleton is ushering back a previous fashion trend that she has all but forgotten.

The princess was seen in the beautiful royal blue jacket as she headed to East London with Prince William. The two were visiting Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core.

The program was founded in 2012 by the couple and Princess Harry as part of their Royal Foundation. The mentorship program provides young adults, ages 16–24, who live and work in underserved areas with sports and coaching apprenticeships.

Tweed Fit For A Princess

As Middleton celebrated the program’s 10th anniversary, she looked brilliant in the royal blue, double-breasted boucle jacket that Chanel debuted in 1995. The tweed jacket featured signature CC logo-embossed buttons with contrasting trim and turned-up cuffs.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Tweed is certainly not a new look for Catherine, Princess of Wales. The princess has been wearing the fabric for years. However, what’s new—or should we say old—about this look is that it’s vintage. Sporting retro pieces is something relatively new for the princess, and we can’t get enough of seeing her in vintage items.

Middleton has worn vintage pieces that date back as early as the 1930s. Earlier this year, she even wore three classic items within the span of 48 hours on a trip to the Caribbean. Those pieces included a vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket she bought during her university days, a striped turquoise and coral dress from the ’50s, and a ’60s orange beaded handbag by Wayne Taylor.

A Nod To Princess Diana?

The tweed jacket Middleton recently chose may also be a nod to a piece Princess Diana wore in the early ’90s. Back in 1991, Princess Diana wore a double-breasted Chanel jacket on a visit to Peterborough, England. The late princess wore the same jacket to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children later that year, and again in 1992.

Princess Diana talking to patients at the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

However, if Middleton is wearing the piece in recognition of Princess Diana, it’s a peculiar choice. After all, the late princess supposedly stopped wearing Chanel after her separation from Prince Charles, now King Charles III. The two Cs on the iconic brand reminded the Princess of Wales of Charles and his second wife Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.

Regardless of the reason Middleton chose to don the royal blue tweed jacket, we hope to see the her in more vintage threads.

