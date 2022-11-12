Kate Middleton Rocked All Three Of Her Classic Style Go-Tos With This Forgotten Boot Trend

Kate Middleton isn’t afraid to rock a classic look. At a recent sporting event, the Princess of Wales was spotted sporting all three of her classic go-to styles—a monochromatic outfit paired with a structured trench coat and midi pleated skirt. Only this time, Middleton included a nearly forgotten boot trend to her ensemble. Turns out, the boot may just be a must-have for your fall wardrobe.

RELATED: Prince William Sat Down With English National Team To Talk About Handling Their Disappointment After Euro 2020 Loss

Earlier this month, the princess wore several classic pieces to the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan, Manchester. Of course Middleton was there to cheer on England in their game with Papa New Guinea’s national team. The princess even posted pictures of her outing to her shared Instagram account with Prince William.

Although it was raining at the time, the weather wasn’t about to stop the princess from showing off her three classic looks in one outfit. Known for wearing monochromatic outfits, Middleton’s fashion choices for the rugby tournament were no different. Looking stylish in a red coat most likely from Alexander McQueen, the princess layered red on red with a burgundy turtleneck.

The Princess of Wales arriving to meet the players ahead of the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. (Martin Rickett – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton’s classic threads didn’t end there. Under the fabulously red structured trench coat was a beautiful midi pleated skirt. The outfit was accented with drop pearl earrings and a deep red poppy pin. The crimson pin is worn in the UK during November. It’s a way of honoring military troops who lost their lives in combat.

The Must-Have Forgotten Boot Trend

The three looks in one for the princess gave way to the other trendy look Middleton paired with the outfit. Tying her entire ensemble together, Middleton teamed a pair of suede-heeled slouchy boots with her classic threads. The choice of boots is on trend as the royal family member sports a must-have forgotten boot trend for the fall.

In fact, Middleton isn’t the only person making headlines for bringing back this trendy look. Although booties have been the go-to boot in recent years, the slouchy boot is “a requirement for the fall” according to InStyle. Several celebrities have recently been showing off the forgotten boots. From Anne Hathaway to Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Middleton, the slouchy boots may soon become a classic fall wardrobe piece.

More From Suggest