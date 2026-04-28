Famed Dancer Undergoes Surgery for ‘Constant Knee Pain’

Quinn Starner, a famed dancer and member of the New York City Ballet’s corps de ballet, is recovering from surgery.

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The Michigan native recently took to Instagram to detail how dancing since age seven had finally caught up with her.

“Quick life update… for over a year, I’ve been dancing through constant knee pain and pushing through it more than I probably should have. I finally made the decision to fix it,” she wrote alongside a couple of shots of her in a hospital bed wearing a medical gown and showing off plenty of leg.

“I’m excited to take this time to heal and come back to the stage stronger and pain-free,” the dancer added. “I’m so sad to be missing our spring season @nycballet, but I’m looking forward to being back soon♥️.”

Of course, ballet fans took to the comments to show their support.

“Beautiful! I had knee surgery to correct a torn meniscus 2 years ago! Best of luck and be sure to rest up!” one top comment read.

“OMG, Quinn! I didn’t know you were having knee problems! But I’m glad you are taking care of it now! Take advantage of this time off to rest and get better! Hugs,” another fan wrote.

“We are so glad to see you taking care of yourself …. Lots of positive thoughts and prayers…” chorographer and dance educator Duncan Cooper added.

Quinn Starner Rocked a Bikini in a Bold Series of Snaps Leading Up to Her Knee Surgery

Born in Lambertville, Michigan, Starner began her dance journey at seven. She trained extensively across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana before landing at the prestigious School of American Ballet. After a brief apprenticeship, she officially joined the New York City Ballet’s corps de ballet in March 2022.

Famed dancer Quinn Starner attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on May 08, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)



Meanehile, leading up to the big knee surgery, Starner posted a photo dump of a sweet trip to Naples, Florida, which kicked off with a bikini shot.

The photo carousel featured a dazzling array of mirror selfies, a parade of mini skirts that dared to defy gravity, a cameo by an adorable dog, and sun-kissed beach moments. Naturally, yet another bikini shot was mandatory, putting the blonde’s sculpted physique and endless legs on glorious display.

“Sweet escape 🌊” she wrote alongside the April 7 post.

Here’s to a speedy recovery and seeing those legs for days back on stage in no time.