‘Menace II Society’ Star on Life Support After Suffering From Untreated Illness For Months

Samuel Monroe Jr., an actor best known for his role in the 1993 film Menace II Society, is currently on life support after suffering from untreated meningitis for months.

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The actor’s family recently shared in a statement to Fox News Digital that he has been fighting for his life over the past nine months.

“Around 18 months ago, Samuel was in Las Vegas filming, and unfortunately, that is where he contracted meningitis,” the family explained. “He went to several different hospitals, where his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed, and because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months.”

By the time Monroe was properly diagnosed, the meningitis had spread to his brain and spine.

“Samuel’s wife, Shawna, his children Kingston Monroe, Brooklynn Monroe, and his mother Joyce, his step children, along with his siblings and extended family, are asking everyone to keep him in their prayers, as Samuel remains on life support due to meningitis,” Monroe’s loved ones added.

Born in 1973, Monroe went into acting in the late 1980s. Along with Menace II Society, the actor starred in Tales From the Hood, Set It Off, and The Players Club. He also appeared in various TV shows, including NYPD Blue.

A GoFundMe Has Been Launched to Help the Actor’s Family With Medical Bills

To help with medical expenses, one of Monroe’s family members has launched a GoFundMe. The fundraiser is seeking $50,000.

“The emotional and financial strain on his family has been immense over the last nine months,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “With Samuel being in multiple hospitals and two rehabilitation centers.”

It was further revealed that Monroe’s loved ones have been traveling back and forth to be by his side. “In the event of Samuel regains consciousness and is removed from life support. Samuel will require round-the-clock care for a year or more, the doctors are saying. We have faith and trust that God will carry him through this.”

The funds will be used to cover the medical bills and provide for his two young children. It will also go towards a celebration honoring the actor if he passes away.