kate-middleton-had-private-meeting-with-king-charles-ahead-of-cancer-diagnosis-reveal

Just before she announced to the world that she was undergoing cancer treatment, Kate Middleton reportedly had a private meeting with her father-in-law King Charles III to discuss the health issues.

During an interview with PEOPLE, author Sally Bedell Smith revealed details about the bond between the Princess and the King.

Both Kate Middleton and King Charles III were recently diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer. They are also seeking treatment at the same time. The health struggles are among the things they have in common. The duo was even reportedly able to meet at the hospital as they were having their separate treatments done.

Smith said that King Charles III has “always” had a good bond with Kate Middleton. “She’s interested in artistic things,” Smith said. “And she appreciates art and culture so has an affinity with the King over that. Obviously, they have this in common and can only bring them. it is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them.”

A separate source revealed that King Charles III’s treatments are going well. The royal is currently planning for an eventful summer without “committing to anything” and that everything will be “subject to doctors’ advice at the time.”

Kensington Palace also shared that King Charles had “commenced a schedule” of regular treatments. During this time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer following her recent abdominal surgery. She revealed cancer was discovered in post-op testing and she has begun treatment.

King Charles Is ‘So Proud’ of Kate Middleton For Her Courage To Speak Out About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Not long after Kate Middleton made her announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealed that King Charles III was “so proud” of her.

“[He is] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” the spokesperson said. King has remained in the closest contact with his “beloved daughter-in-law” throughout the past weeks.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will “continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

In her announcement, Kate Middleton revealed why she has chosen to reveal details about her health. “As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she said. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken use time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them.”

Middleton added she and Prince William want to reassure the children that she is going to be ok.