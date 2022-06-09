Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana’s Sapphire Earrings At Jubilee, Dispelling Longstanding Rumor

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s not the first time Kate Middleton has channeled the late Princess Diana’s style. She’s worn classic outfits similar to the late princess, and even has a new favorite brand of shoes that Princess Diana adored.

And, obviously, she inherited jewelry from her late mother-in-law. There are many photographs of Middleton in headpieces, earrings, and bracelets that belonged to the late princess. Most notably, Prince William proposed to the Duchess of Cambridge with the sapphire engagement ring he inherited from his mother.

But, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the duchess debuted yet another piece from Princess Diana’s collection. And, the infamous double-drop sapphire earrings were a beautiful nod to her late mother-in-law.

The History And The Rumor

(Left: Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Right: Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

At the Trooping the Colour parade, Middleton wore a chic white blazer dress from Alexander McQueen paired with a navy and white fascinator. This was yet another nod to her late mother-in-law as Princess Diana donned a similar outfit in the ’90s.

Middleton also wore sapphire and diamond earrings that look awfully similar to a pair owned by her late mother-in-law. The double-drop earrings were a favorite of Princess Diana’s, and she wore them several times throughout the ’80s and ’90s. Although, there has been some confusion surrounding the jewels.

Many pieces in the royal family have been refashioned throughout the years. So, it would follow that the duchess had something new made from the original earrings.

Reportedly, the double-drop earrings hadn’t been seen since Princess Diana’s death. Many reports stated that Middleton had cut down the original double-drop earrings to make a smaller version, as well as a pendant necklace.

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

It seems, though, that these claims were false according to Lauren Kiehna, who has been writing about royal jewelry for years. Speaking with People, Kiehna asserted these rumors can now be officially squashed, pointing out that the smaller sapphire earrings also have a different stone cut than the double-drop pair.

It does appear that Kate Middleton added two diamonds to link the bottom and top sections, which does add a unique and modern flair to the notorious statement piece.

How To Get The Look

Luckily, to get the look you don’t have to wait for a long-lost royal relative to leave them to you. Plus, you don’t even have to drop a large sum on dupes from Etsy. The online marketplace has a variety of sapphire-looking earrings from which to choose!

Etsy seller, Yvolga Shop, has double-drop dupes that are similar to Princess Diana’s beautiful pair.

These lightweight earrings are handmade and feature oval-shaped stones. Made of glass and rhodium-plated brass, these earrings will add a stunning piece to your collection.

Jewels Through Time has a smaller version of the stunning earrings. These dupes, similar to the smaller version of Middleton’s earrings, are also handmade. Deep sapphire gemstones made from cubic zirconia are in silver-plated brass settings—perfect for any occasion.

Either way you go, these simple but stunning blue sapphire earrings are an easy way to add instant glam to your everyday look.

