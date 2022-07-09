What Kate Middleton, Prince William Have Planned For This Summer With Their Kids Out Of School

Prince William and Kate Middleton are lovingly raising their three children under the harsh eye of the world. What are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louie doing over summer vacation? Here’s what we know.

Prince William’s Summer Plans

It’s been a busy year for William and Middleton. A poorly-received trip to the Caribbean rolled right into the Platinum Jubilee, where the couple had their hands full containing Louis. Now that the festivities are over, the family can relax heading into summer vacation.

In the United Kingdom, summer vacation typically starts in July and lasts through early September. Per Hello, George and Charlotte’s summer vacation starts on July 8, while Louis’s already began on July 6.

RELATED: The Special Way William And Harry’s Children Honor Diana For Mother’s Day

The first order of business must be the family’s plan to move into Adelaide Cottage. The cottage is a short walk away from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is now spending the majority of her time. Moving during the summer mitigates the impact on the children’s schooling. Middleton and William retain an apartment in Kensington Palace, so they won’t be far from their kids in Battersea come September.

The Many Castles Of Norfolk

You can expect the Cambridges to spend at least a bit of time in Norfolk. William once said of their home there, “We spend as much time as we can here, it’s very peaceful.” Another possible vacation spot could be Balmoral, Elizabeth’s Scottish residence. She’s made a habit of exploring the 50,000-acre property for decades, so William’s spent many summers riding and cooking on that land.

We know the children have spent plenty of time already. In 2021, William said, “George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.” One would expect the summer to provide even more happy memories.

Some Sports On The Horizon

It’s no secret William is a huge sports fan. In the days before the kids begin their summer break, William and Middleton have made their customary appearance at Wimbledon. Middleton is an avid tennis patron and player, and 2022 is the first time she’s attended alongside her husband. The children probably aren’t ready to sit still and quiet for the hours necessary.

Soon, William’s favorite sport will have major events. UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 football championship begins on July 6 when England faces Austria and concludes on July 31 at Wembley Stadium. William attended the men’s final last year, so the family may already have July 31 circled on the calendar. Cameras stalk the royal family like few others, so we’re guaranteed to see the summer plans of the Cambridges in real-time.

More From Suggest