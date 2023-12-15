Kate Middleton & Prince William ‘Embarrassed’ Over Photoshopped Holiday Card

Following the release of their annual Christmas card, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly not happy with the initial public reaction to the photo.

A source close to the royals told Us Weekly revealed they are embarrassed that people believe their holiday card is heavily edited. They are also as shocked as everyone else about the initial reaction to the photo.

Kate Middleton and Prince William posted their family portrait last weekend on their Instagram account. The photograph features the couple with their young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “Our family Christmas card for 2023,” the couple declared in the post’s caption, using a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

Immediately after the photo was posted, Instagram users had some thoughts. “Photoshop fail!!” one user declared. “There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer did not notice?? Omg.”

Another user posted, “It’s giving JC Penny! They’re just like us!!!!”

Along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camila also posted their holiday photo. “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” was written inside.

The post’s caption reads, “This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Holiday Card Photographer Also Speaks Out

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s holiday card photographer is speaking out after the criticism. There was also talk about Prince Louis’ Photoshop fail. This is the prince allegedly missing a finger in the final photo.

Photographer, Josh Shinner, took to Instagram to share what it was like to take the Royal Family’s photos. “It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year,” he stated. “Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children…”

In a separate post, Shinner showed off a sketch drawing of the final photograph. He also revealed how he wanted to pose the family. “I gave up trying to draw faces long ago, and I felt like attempting to draw the @princeandprincessofwales was something that could only end in dismal failure, but this was the starting point for the final composition…”