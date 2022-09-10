Kate Middleton, Prince George’s Shopping Trip Is Something All Mothers Can Relate To This Time Of Year

Kate Middleton was recently spotted shopping at Peter Jones in London with her son, Prince George, most likely for school supplies. This begs the question: If even the Royal Family has to do back-to-school shopping with their children, must we all?

As autumn approaches, many parents are going shopping with their kids to load up on school supplies if they haven’t already. Mothers around the world are purchasing pencils, backpacks, and everything in between.

For some parents, back-to-school shopping is an exciting time of year. For others like myself, I dread trying to find my children the perfect school supplies, clothing, and shoes needed to start the school year off right. But don’t get me wrong, I know that back-to-school shopping is just a right of passage—even Middleton, a mom to three, can’t get out of it. She was recently seen shopping in a department store with her eldest son.

According to Hello Magazine, a shop assistant at Peter Jones Department Store in London spotted the Duchess of Cambridge shopping at the store with her son, Prince George. This is not the first time the duchess has shopped there. The shopping assistant noted that Middleton is a regular customer: Just a few months ago, the duchess was photographed leaving the store on a solo shopping trip.

It turns out that shopping at Peter Jones is a family affair. The shop assistant mentioned that Middleton’s sister, Pippa, often calls the shop. In fact, Pippa stopped in recently to purchase birthday cards.

Although it’s unknown what Kate Middleton and Prince George purchased at the store, we can assume that the duchess was there with her son to purchase school supplies. Since the department store has luxury brands and items, back-to-school shopping is probably a breeze for the Royal family. The store sells backpacks, school uniforms, and devices fit for a prince.

Now that we know even Kate Middleton must go back-to-school shopping for her children, does that ease the stress of purchasing school supplies for other moms? As a mom of three myself, it helps to know that I’m not alone. After all, if the Royal Family can do their own back-to-school shopping, so can I.

