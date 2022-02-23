Ace Your Next Business Meeting With This Simple And Chic Outfit Inspired By Kate Middleton

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Working from home has all but ruined me. A pair of jeans feels about as comfortable as leather pants on a hot day. Fitted shirts might as well be corsets. And underwire bras? No, thanks. I prefer my bras like my internet connection: wireless and invisible.

As we make a mass return to in-person workspaces, at-home comfort is becoming critically endangered. But thanks to some on-the-go inspo from Kate Middleton, we no longer have to choose between looking like a boss and feeling ready for bed.

The Duchess of Cambridge has an effortlessly chic style, and the outfit she wore at a recent philanthropy event was no exception. This look has a timeless, universally flattering silhouette, but that’s hardly the best part.

Indeed, its greatest feature is its comfort. So, you can crush your next business meeting without feeling like your clothes are crushing you.

Neutral Plaid Blazer

(Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The most prominent element of Middleton’s look is her two-button plaid blazer. The blazer’s silhouette cinches the waist without actual cinching. Meanwhile, the structured shoulders and notched lapels look sleek and professional.

Moreover, this blazer is far more versatile than just one outfit. To get the look, we love this gold-toned plaid blazer from Allegra K that complements all denim, suede, and classic black bottoms. Another great option is eBossy’s neutral gray jacket that features a cooler color palette and two buttons below the lapel.

At right around $50 for either option, you’re going to easily look like a million bucks without having to pay for it.

Chunky Pointed-Toe Pumps

(Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The next most distinct part of Kate’s look is her pointed-toe pumps. Wearing any high heels after wearing slippers for two years straight seems alarming. However, the magic of these shoes can be found in its heel.

Middleton opted for a chunky, low heel like this pair from IDIFU. The wide heel is more stable than stilettos, making standing and walking all day far more manageable. Additionally, the low height means your feet won’t be throbbing by lunchtime.

If you want even more stability, then DREAM PAIRS’ ankle strap pumps are a great option. The low heel and ankle strap make climbing the corporate ladder that much easier.

An All-Black Base

(Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess kept her look simple with black basics on top and bottom. Her black slacks’ slim (not skinny) fit kept the outfit polished while still being comfortable. The tapered silhouette also elongates the legs.

Tapata’s open-ankle pull-on slacks feature ample stretch and buttery soft fabric. The inseam is available in petite, regular, and long, so you can ensure a perfect fit. You’ll look corporate and feel cozy: perfection.

Or, if you prefer blends with more cotton, opt for LEE’s relaxed-fit all-day pants. These breezy slacks are true workhorses: dependable, versatile, and long-lasting. They also come in 11 colors, keeping you stocked on workwear year-round.

A High-Neck Black Blouse

(Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Finally, Middleton tops her look off with a high-neck black blouse. Not only are the color and neckline office-appropriate staples. The all-black foundation is also universally flattering.

A sleeveless option like LouKeith’s racerback tank keeps you cool under your blazer year-round. Or, if you want a little extra warmth, you can try Amazon Essential’s must-have ¾ sleeve tee. Both wardrobe basics can hide midday bloat or a few extra WFH inches. Plus, the neutral base means your accessory options are virtually endless.

Picking out an outfit was one stressor we got to do away with while WFH. Don’t let it back into your routine now that you’re back at the office. Getting to feel as effortlessly chic as the Duchess of Cambridge? Well, that’s just a bonus.

