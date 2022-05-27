Why I’m Copying Kate Middleton’s Simple But Genius Styling Tip This Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

No matter the season, location, or event, Kate Middleton always looks effortlessly chic. Her signature style is understated yet eye-catching. Best of all, it’s also down-to-earth enough for a non-royal to recreate.

One trend we’ve noticed the Duchess of Cambridge loves is a monochromatic color palette. A single color draws attention back to the wearer, not the outfit. Moreover, it’s an easy way to look put together with relatively minimal effort.

Middleton’s color blocking seamlessly blends style and simplicity. Here’s how to get the look yourself.

Play With Shades Of Blue

(Left: Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Right: Jane Barlow/Getty Images)

At a recent visit to a Glasglow primary school, Middleton experimented with different levels of monochromatism. Instead of using a single hue, the Duchess donned various shades of blue, from cerulean to blue-violet. She achieves the same monochromatic effect by using the same base color.

Chiffon Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse

(Happy Sailed)

A more weather-appropriate alternative to Middleton’s long-sleeve blouse is this Chiffon Ruffle Blouse from Happy Sailed. The lightweight chiffon is breathable and flattering, while the high ruffled neckline adds a touch of femininity to the loose-fit blouse.

High Waist Dress Pants

(Cemi Ceri)

To match the duchess’ look, pair your bright blue top with darker bottoms. These navy blue trousers feature a similar high-waisted silhouette and straight leg. Several reviewers commented on how flattering the fabric is for all body types and heights.

Wrap Up In All-Around Red

(Paul Grover/Getty Images)

We still can’t get over Kate Middleton’s all-red ensemble she wore to a 2021 Forward Trust event. The look was straightforward: a plain scarlet turtleneck and matching accordion skirt. But the result was show-stopping.

Verdusa Sleeveless Turtleneck

(Verdusa)

This high neck sleeveless blouse offers the same neckline as Middleton’s turtleneck sweater without the heavy sleeves. The rayon/spandex blend is soft and stretchy for a comfortable fit. Additionally, this breezy blouse looks great (and keeps you cool) under blazers and jackets.

(Kate Kasin)

Channel your inner duchess with this Kate Kasin pleated A-line skirt in scarlet red. By matching the blouse and skirt exactly, the entire look becomes a statement—not just one piece. Go ahead; see how powerful you feel walking around in nothing but red.

Keep It Subtle With White

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton kept her colors simple during a 2020 visit to Sheffield, England. She wore a white collared button-up dress with a matching belt. But she kept things interesting with her shoes, which featured a different pattern in a neutral color.

Button Down V-Neck Midi Dress

(Dokuritu)

There’s a reason this style of dress has been en vogue since the mid-20th century. It’s timeless, breezy, and the perfect mix of feminine and polished. This tiered midi dress from Dokuritu is made of a breathable cotton/polyester blend. It’s also available in 12 colors so that you can experiment with multiple monochrome looks.

IDIFU IN4 Classic Shoes in Snake White

(IDIFU)

Middleton’s textured pumps modernized her look without breaking up her monochromatic color scheme. A bold pattern like snake print adds a bit of edge to an otherwise demure look. These pumps from IDIFU feature a cushioned insole and slip-resistant outsole so that you can strut in style pain- and worry-free.

Great In Green

(Yui Mok/Getty Images)

The duchess dazzled in deep green at a 2020 SportsAid Stars event. The rich forest green hue complemented her multi-tone brunette hair beautifully. Paired with white low-top trainers, Middleton looked athletic, chic, and casual.

Short-Sleeve Ribbed Casual Tee

(PIIRESO)

To recreate Middleton’s look, start with a lighter shade of deep green on top. This short-sleeve ribbed casual tee transforms Kate’s cold-weather look into a go-to summer outfit. The lightweight, textured fabric is breathable and flattering for comfortable all-day wear.

High-Waisted Capri Work Pants

(Tsful)

Then, add a slightly darker shade of green on the bottom. Middleton’s straight-leg, high-waisted trousers were polished without looking formal and casual without looking too simple. These dupes from Tsful are made of stretch cotton fabric with a pleasantly heavy, high-quality feel.

