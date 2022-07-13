Kate Middleton’s Versatile Go-To Summer Dress Is Surprisingly Affordable, Here’s Where To Get The Look

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As any good fashion icon knows, when an outfit is good, it’s a faux pas not to repeat it. Style star and duchess Kate Middleton has re-worn several of her favorite style staples, including an A-line dress from LK Bennett.

In royalty terms, the LK Bennett piece is fairly affordable—only around $540. Of course, that’s still a bit pricey for us commoners. But luckily, there are several affordable dupes that let you channel your inner duchess.

(Don’t forget to grab a pair of espadrille wedges, too.)

Middleton’s well-loved dress features flutter sleeves and an A-line silhouette. This breathable, comfy maxi dress offers a casual option to recreate Middleton’s look. A smocked waist creates an hourglass shape without digging into the torso.

It’s also available in shades similar to those of Kate’s dress. From pinks to sky blues to sage greens, there are endless possibilities for dressing this piece up or down.

ZESICA offers a dress similar to the previous one. It includes flutter sleeves, a smocked waist, and a high neckline. However, this dress has slightly different color options for bolder summer looks. This maxi dress is available in yellow, lilac, red, and burnt orange.

Unlike the previous polyester dress, this dupe is made of rayon. Rayon is a gentler option for those with sensitive skin or synthetic allergies. Reviewers love the lightweight feel of the non-see-through fabric.

Channel your inner Brit with a duchess-worthy dupe from Maggy London. This timeless midi dress features a twisted high-neck detail and flowy sleeves. It also has an asymmetrical hemline for some modern flair.

The rich hues of this dress are perfect for the summer season. This midi dress seamlessly blends several design elements into one stunning piece.

Finally, Kasper’s Printed A-Line Dress is a stylish dupe that’s $440 less than Middleton’s dress. Like her dress, Kasper’s features the same sleeves and neckline, a midi hem length, and a figure-flattering silhouette.

This A-line dress comes in three large, painterly florals. It is also part of Macy’s x Kasper Divine Nine Sorority Collection, which has donated $1 million to various Divine Nine Sorority foundations. So, you can look great and support good causes—just like a duchess should.

Middleton’s style continues to impress for its versatility and approachability. She might be royal, but her wardrobe’s as down-to-earth and chic as they come.

