Kate Middleton Jokesters Will Feel ‘Incredibly Guilty’ When Truth About Surgery Comes Out, Expert Claims

The Kate Middleton fiasco is picking up steam. The Princess of Wales had been an absentee since January 19th when she had abdominal surgery. But since the procedure, things have been a bit strange.

After taking a step back from her duties amid her recovery many became concerned about the princess’ well-being.

Insiders Send Warning to Kate Middleton Jokesters

But even amid concerns, some made light of the situation and her whereabouts. The jokes may seem harmless to some. But one source close to the situation says that those who have made fun of the situation will soon come to regret it.

“[Two sources] said that they’ve seen her and that the neighborhood is fiercely protective of her and that they think that all of this speculation is ridiculous and unfair based on the information that they have,” one source told Sky News.

“And they’ve also told me that once we all have the same information … everybody is going to feel horrifically ashamed. And they’re going to feel real guilt about the way that we behaved throughout this process.”

Anchor Gets Honest About Princess’ Concern

When the Princess initially had surgery things seemed normal. But earlier this month, during U.K. Mother’s Day, things got strange.

What seemed to be a harmless picture of Princess Kate and her kids, turned out to be an altered picture, with obvious changes via photo editing software. People got even more concerned when Middleton made her first public appearance at a farmer’s market over the weekend. People questioned if it was really the Princess of Wales.

Some may consider the behavior to be invasive. However, news anchor Rina Panahi says it is just a genuine concern by the general public.

“She is one of the most visible royals, one of the most hardest working royals, to disappear from sight, with no explanation other than she had abdominal surgery, no explanation about what that was or what the recovery time is going to be, you have to understand that the Royal Family knows they’ll cop this kind of conjecture,” she explained.

“If she is fine and can be seen around the village, why can’t she do a 10-second zoom video and say, ‘I understand people are curious, I understand people are concerned, but I’m fine, I’ll be back to full-time duties as soon as I can,” she went on, adding that it would “silence all this craziness and all these rumors.”