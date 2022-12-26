Kate Middleton’s Jewelry Choices Often Pay Tribute To People And Causes Important To Her

Kate Middleton is known for her exquisite style and her flawless fashion statements. In fact, the Princess of Wales is so thoughtful about each piece she wears that her jewelry often honors those close to her heart. This year, she has been spotted wearing several accessories that have subtle messages. Let’s take a look at a few of these pieces.

Earrings For Female Empowerment

On October 5, Middleton visited the maternity ward at Royal Surrey County Hospital. The princess was dressed in one of her classic monochromatic outfits, paired with dangling diamond earrings. Although Middleton was stunning in the bright yellow Karen Millen dress, the earrings held a hidden message of female empowerment.

The earrings are part of British jewelry brand Emily Mortimer’s “Hera” collection. Hera is the name of the Greek goddess of marriage, women, and fertility, who was also thought to protect women during childbirth. What a fitting choice to wear these earrings to a maternity ward!

Pearls Fit For A Queen…And A Princess

On November 12, the princess paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing a pair of the monarch’s beloved pearls. When the royal family gathered for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, Middleton looked striking in a black cinched jacket with a pleated skirt. However, the pearl choker was the centerpiece of the beautifully coordinated outfit.

The Japanese Pearl Choker was commissioned by the previous monarch in the 1970s. In fact, the pearl necklace is said to be one of the late queen’s favorites as she wore the dazzling piece on several occasions.

Celebrating A Life Through Jewelry

As the Princess of Wales celebrated the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II just prior to the queen’s funeral, Middleton paid homage through her accessories. When Middleton and Prince William arrived at Buckingham Palace to receive the late monarch’s coffin, the princess celebrated Elizabeth by donning a string of pearls.

Although Middleton adores pearl earrings, she doesn’t often wear the pearls around her neck. When she does, it’s often a tribute to the late queen.

Middleton Isn’t The Only Royal To Pay Tribute Through Jewelry

Though the Princess of Wales is known for sharing messages through accessories, she’s not the only member of the royal family to do so. Meghan Markle has been known to do the same.

Back in June, Markle attended a UN celebration of Nelson Mandela and sported a piece of jewelry that carried an important message.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a pinky ring from Shiffon Co. The brand’s name is taken from the saying “the shift is on” in regard to women’s equality. In fact, the pinky ring was one of the first pieces designed by the company’s founder and was designed as a commitment to pay it forward and support women.

