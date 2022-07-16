Heartbreak For Kate Middleton After Close Confidant Dies

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just received some tragic news. Christine Hill, their antenatal guru, has just passed away at the age of 74. Hill prepared the couple for the birth of their first child, Prince George.

Hill Called Royal Couple A ‘Very Strong Team’

Hill is known for holding discreet classes for celebrities and famous faces. Middleton reportedly had one-on-one classes at home, with William attending at least one. One of the tasks Hill helped the prince out with? Learning how to fit the baby’s carseat into the back of a car.

Middleton was one of Hill’s last clients before she retired. Shortly before the birth, she shared that “it was a privilege to see [Middleton and William] antenatally.”

Hill also spoke about the duchess, calling Middleton “a delightful girl…what you see is what you get.” She described the royal couple as a “very strong team,” and was positive that William would “be doing the right stuff on the day” of George’s birth.

Middleton and William are now parents to a brood of three: George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. All three children were born at the Lido Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Middleton Says She Is ‘Not The Happiest Of Pregnant People’

Even with Hill’s help to navigate her first pregnancy, Middleton has spoken about the difficulties she faced while pregnant. The Duchess of Cambridge suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, during all three pregnancies.

“It was definitely a challenge,” Middleton shared. “Not just for me, but also for your loved ones around you and I think that’s the thing—being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family. William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard to see you’re suffering without actually being able to do anything about it.”

Middleton also said she is “not the happiest of pregnant people,” due to her illness, but managed her condition with hypnobirthing techniques. Hypnobirthing is a practice where people use breathing exercises, meditation, and relaxation techniques to reduce fear, pain, and anxiety during childbirth.

“Because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labor,” the duchess laughed. “Because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to! But I know some people have really, really difficult times, so it’s not for everybody. No pregnancy is the same, no birth is the same.” Middleton and William are surely mourning the death of the woman who helped them navigate the duchess’ first pregnancy and the birth of their firstborn, George.

