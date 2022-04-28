A Sneak Peek Into Kate Middleton’s Experience Of Dating A Prince

Kate Middleton is now world-famous as the Duchess of Cambridge and as the wife of the future king of England, but she led an entirely different life before she was royal. As one of the preeminent members of the more modern branch of the royal family, it’s no surprise that Middleton led a fairly normal life before marrying Prince William, though their long on-again, off-again relationship meant that paparazzi were included in that “normal” life.

As the wife of one future king and the mother of another, Kate Middleton is just as much a part of the fabric of the royal family as her husband Prince William, or their son Prince George. Before they married in 2011, however, there was a time when it seemed like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might not get their happily ever after. William and Middleton met while they both attended university at St Andrew’s in Scotland around 2001.

Kate Middleton Today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – MARCH 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds an umbrella during a visit of Sybil Strachan Primary School on March 25, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/WireImage)

Middleton’s Life Pre-Royalty

Due to U.K. laws that guarantee a young royal’s privacy while attending school, the two were able to keep their romance quiet. Upon their 2005 graduation, the lid was lifted and the media and public interest in the two’s relationship began to swell.

Both the palace and Middleton’s own lawyers had to send multiple warnings to the press, with Middleton often having to face photographers camping outside her home to catch her leaving for work each morning.

LACOCK, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 06: Girlfriend of Prince William, Kate Middleton (L) and a guest leave Laura Parker Bowles wedding to Harry Lopes at St Cyriac’s Church, Lacock on May 6, 2006 in Wiltshire, England. 26-year old Laura (daughter of Camilla and her former husband Andrew), and 29-year old Harry (nephew of the late Lord Roborough and grandson of the late Lord Astor of Hever) announced their engagement in November, having dated for nine years. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Brief Break Up

In April 2007, William and Middleton ended their relationship, though they naturally kept the reason why private. A few months after their split, in July, Middleton and other members of her family attended the Concert for Diana event. She and her family sat only two rows behind William.

Soon after, reports seemingly confirmed that the two had rekindled their romance, with the BBC reporting in October of the same year that William and Middleton had been “aggressively” pursued by paparazzi in a car chase that was eerily reminiscent of the events surrounding Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997.

LONDON – FEBRUARY 10: Prince Harry (L) and Prince William (C) and Kate Middleton (R) watch the action during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy at Twickenham on February 10, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Despite the legal threats from the palace, the media interest in Middleton never waned. In the years following her college graduation, Middleton held down a number of jobs, including one job as a part-time assistant accessories buyer for Jigsaw, a fashion chain. The brand’s founder, Belle Robinson, said of the future duchess, “I have to say I was so impressed by her. There were days when there were TV crews at the end of the drive. We’d say: ‘Listen, do you want to go out the back way?’”

Middleton’s Response To Paparazzi?

Middleton, Robinson recalled, simply replied, “‘To be honest, they’re going to hound us until they’ve got the picture. So why don’t I just go, get the picture done, and then they’ll leave us alone.’” Robinson added, “I thought she was very mature for a 26-year-old, and I think she’s been quite good at neither courting the press nor sticking two fingers in the air at them. I don’t think I would have been so polite.”

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 16: Kate Middleton, the girlfriend of Prince William, looks on from the Royal Box on the fourth day of The Annual National Hunt Festival held at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 16, 2007 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

By 2010, both William and Middleton were certain that they’d found their true love, and announced their engagement in November. They were married the following year in an internationally televised ceremony and the rest is history. Thankfully the two worked through their issues while dating so they could face the future together.

